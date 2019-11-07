Ease on foreign investments and cut on official interest rate | The Thaiger

Economy
Ease on foreign investments and cut on official interest rate
The Bank of Thailand will now allow Thai residents to send money overseas to invest directly and the domestic trading in gold in foreign currencies.
The Central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob says the move should help slow the baht’s worryingly rapid appreciation. The new measures will come into effect tomorrow.
Exporters will be allowed to invest their earnings abroad, up to US$200,000 per invoice, up from the current $50,000. The Governor say this figure will rise to $1 million within three months.
“This is so exporters can manage their exchange risk better, since they’ll be able to bring their money back when exchange rate is more favourable for them, or they could use their foreign currency for their businesses abroad,” he told a media conference yesterday.
Retail investors are allowed to invest up to $200,000 per annum directly in foreign financial assets. Currently they must go through brokerage firms or mutual funds, and even then, only wealthy individuals with 50 million baht or more in savings.
“Those who plan to invest overseas should understand the risks. If not, they are advised to invest via brokerage firms.”
The central bank will also increase the amount of money fund managers can invest in foreign financial assets, from $100 billion a year to $150 billion though it must be under the supervision of the Securities and Exchanges Commission.
More information about this policy HERE.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee voted yesterday to cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%. It is the second rate cut this year.
Yesterday’s vote saw five members vote for the cut and two to maintain the existing rate.
The International Monetary Fund had earlier said Thailand had the policy in place to cut its interest rate and the fiscal power to spend more on infrastructure even amid the global economic slowdown being worsened by the US-China trade war.
The BOT reported that merchandise exports contracted more than expected and were projected to recover more slowly due to the slowdown of global trade volume affected by international trade tensions.
Tourism was also growing at a lower-than-expected rate.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
15 countries poised to sign onto the world’s largest trade bloc
Whilst the US is consumed with polarised internal politics and building walls, and the UK economy withers under nearly four years of paralysing Brexit farrago, leaders from 15 Asia Pacific countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, are poised to sign onto the world most powerful trade bloc – RCEP.
Yesterday, despite some concerns from the Indian delegation, the group declared that they had reached agreement on all 20 chapters of the trade “megadeal” and expressed their willingness to sign it in 2020.
Called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, it is a massive and transformative regional trade deal uniting 10 members of ASEAN plus the six countries the SE Asian bloc already has free trade agreements with – South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.
The RCEP negotiations were launched in May 2013 and were expected to be complete by the end of this year.
The declaration was made – without India – during yesterday’s RCEP summit in Bangkok. All participating countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the remaining issues so that India too can participate in the RCEP by the time the deals is signed off early next year.
The statement was prepared after after a furious day of negotiations where India expressed its issues about the possibility of Chinese goods flooding the shelves of Indian businesses.
“Against the backdrop of a fast-changing global environment, the completion of the RCEP negotiations will demonstrate our collective commitment to an open trade and investment environment across the region.”
“We are negotiating an Agreement intended to further expand and deepen regional value chains for the benefits of our businesses, including small and medium enterprises, as well as our workers, producers, and consumers.”
The RCEP, according to the statement, will “significantly boost the region’s future growth prospects and contribute positively to the global economy, while serving as a supporting pillar to a strong multilateral trading system and promoting development in economies across the region.”
The 15 leaders reiterated the importance of the multilateral trading system, the RCEP, in the face of threats including protectionism.
The Indian delegation didn’t release a separate statement following the day’s negotiations.
Economy
Chonburi manufacturers suspend operations, workers laid off
PHOTO: Nippon Steel Steel Processing Company storage yard and port facilities
Thailand’s division of the Nippon Steel Steel Processing Company, in Rayong province, says they will suspend operations, temporarily, starting November 9, citing a steady drop in steel sales.
Japan’s local affiliate Nippon Steel, says that, if all its employees work full-time, the company’s output of steel will far exceed customer demand.
“This makes it necessary to suspend operations at its main office and at its factory from November 9, in accordance with the Labour Protection Act.”
The company is assuring employees that they will receive 75% of their monthly salaries during the suspension. They also said the company may need to retain some employees on full time work and they will be paid as normal. The company did not say how long the suspension will last.
Meanwhile, ‘Jim Bandon’ posted on his Facebook page a picture of ID cards belonging to employees of the Hi Trend Company piled up outside the factory in Si Racha, Chon Buri. The post explains that the cards were left by workers after they were informed of the alleged sudden closure of the company.
Thai PBS World reports that 400 workers were laid off after their car tyre canvas plant was closed down due to declining product demand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Facebook/Jim Bandon
Economy
PM signals more stimulus packages to lift Thai economy
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Thailand needs more measures to boost the local economy. He made the remark during the meeting of the Council of the Economic Ministers on Friday. The PM reassured the meeting that Thailand’s and other ASEAN economies were not in recession, but would have slower growth next year, so Thailand needs to come up with stimulus measures.
He added that Thailand’s monetary and fiscal policies must encourage domestic spending and investment. The meeting also gave the nod to guidelines to help small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).
The guidelines cover 13 measures proposed by government aiming to improve SMEs’ access to capital, expertise and market access.
They include new types of SME loan guarantees, the promotion of software by SMEs to draw accounts and the launch of an SME festival.
In the past two month the government has unveiled two local tourism stimulus packages – Chim Shop Chai phases 1 & 2. The Finance Ministry reports that both were successful and a Phase 3 stream of the stimulus would be rolled out before the end of the year.
SOURCE: The Nation
