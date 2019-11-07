Cabinet go-ahead for 3.6 billion baht spend to put electrical cabling underground | The Thaiger

The Cabinet has approved expenditure of 3.6 billion baht to help the Metropolitan Electricity Authority speed up the moving of power lines underground in areas along MRT lines – the announcement from deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul.

“The project length is a total of 215.6 kilometres and the MEA has finished just 46.6 kilometres, leaving another 169 km to complete. The Cabinet has therefore agreed to move the project to the Quick-Win plan and allocated 3.673 billion baht to speed up certain parts of the operation and complete them within 3-4 years.”

The parts of the work assigned to Quick-Win plan total 20.5 kilometres and cover three areas – MRT purple line on Rattanathibet Road, MRT purple line on Bangkok-Nonthaburi and Tiwanont roads, and MRT green line on Sukhumvit Road.

“2.5 billion baht will come from domestic loans and the remaining 1.173 billion baht from MEA’s revenue.”

Ms. Traisoranakul explained that the MEA is making slow progress because it has to wait for other agencies to remove their infrastructures that are obstructing the work.

SOURCE: The Nation