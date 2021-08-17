Economy
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
One of Thailand’s wealthiest businessmen has outlined 4 ways in which the government could accelerate the country’s Covid-19 recovery. The Bangkok Post reports that Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of the Charoen Pokphand Group, was responding to questions from journalist Suthichai Yoon during a Facebook Live interview yesterday.
According to Dhanin, the government must increase relief measures for those affected by the ongoing crisis. The CP group is currently assisting small to medium sized restaurants by helping them supply 2 million meal boxes which are given away to the public. Participating restaurants, currently struggling as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, receive some free PR from the project, through their names and contact numbers being printed on the boxes. However, Dhanin says his company, as a private entity, is limited in how much assistance it can provide to citizens.
He says the second way the government can speed up Thailand’s recovery is by vaccinating everyone and ensuring every brand of vaccine is available. He denies the CP group was in any way influential in the government’s procurement of the Sinovac vaccine, despite his cousin owning 15% of the company that manufactures the vaccine. Dhanin insists his family member would not have the authority to make procurement decisions on behalf of the Kingdom, adding that he himself has received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“I myself have been injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been injected in most people in Britain, where figures of patients severely affected by the disease and deaths are low.”
He adds that CP employees were vaccinated using 100,000 doses of Sinopharm imported through the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.
According to the Bangkok Post report, Dhanin says the government must also improve telemedicine services for Covid-19 patients who are self-isolating at home. Finally, the fourth suggested measure was that the government take steps now to attract foreign investors back to Thailand or risk losing them to the country’s neighbours.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
I Am Strong Fundraiser by The Thaiger – Report #1, Phuket
Protester in a coma, police say riot officers used rubber bullets
Phuket institutes new measures for “workers”
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Public Health Ministry approves purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Developers of Thai mRNA vaccine call for government financing
PM’s office to file charges against red-shirt leader over Sunday’s protest
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases and 239 deaths
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Protester shot outside Bangkok police station, in critical condition
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly shoots and kills man at meditation centre
UPDATE: Resigning Samut Sakhon governor receives outpouring of support
Zoning, restrictions extended until Aug 31; CCSA discusses “Covid Pass”
Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Anti-vaccine disinformation campaign shut down by Facebook
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Protests2 days ago
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
- Guides4 days ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Recent comments: