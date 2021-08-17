Connect with us

Economy

CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Dhanin Chearavanont

One of Thailand’s wealthiest businessmen has outlined 4 ways in which the government could accelerate the country’s Covid-19 recovery. The Bangkok Post reports that Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of the Charoen Pokphand Group, was responding to questions from journalist Suthichai Yoon during a Facebook Live interview yesterday.

According to Dhanin, the government must increase relief measures for those affected by the ongoing crisis. The CP group is currently assisting small to medium sized restaurants by helping them supply 2 million meal boxes which are given away to the public. Participating restaurants, currently struggling as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, receive some free PR from the project, through their names and contact numbers being printed on the boxes. However, Dhanin says his company, as a private entity, is limited in how much assistance it can provide to citizens.

He says the second way the government can speed up Thailand’s recovery is by vaccinating everyone and ensuring every brand of vaccine is available. He denies the CP group was in any way influential in the government’s procurement of the Sinovac vaccine, despite his cousin owning 15% of the company that manufactures the vaccine. Dhanin insists his family member would not have the authority to make procurement decisions on behalf of the Kingdom, adding that he himself has received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I myself have been injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been injected in most people in Britain, where figures of patients severely affected by the disease and deaths are low.”

He adds that CP employees were vaccinated using 100,000 doses of Sinopharm imported through the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

According to the Bangkok Post report, Dhanin says the government must also improve telemedicine services for Covid-19 patients who are self-isolating at home. Finally, the fourth suggested measure was that the government take steps now to attract foreign investors back to Thailand or risk losing them to the country’s neighbours.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
9S_
2021-08-17 09:44
After the Thai FDA approved Far Talai Jon herb as treatment for the Wuhan-Flu, 1 week later CP announced of building a farm to produce the herb how convenient
image
Inlandchris
2021-08-17 10:58
He goes after every opportunity which is good but somewhere down the line, it turns into greed which bad for everybody except him.
image
HappyExpat
2021-08-17 11:29
Can we put THIS guy in charge and give the PM a side-lateral position?
image
D2B2
2021-08-17 11:35
He fits nicely into China’s back pocket
image
HolyCowCm
2021-08-17 12:18
2 hours ago, EdwardV said: So his family owns 15% of the company that owns Sinovac. Yet he really expects people to believe they have no influence over the fact the government keeps buying the junk vaccine? On by the way…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket9 mins ago

I Am Strong Fundraiser by The Thaiger – Report #1, Phuket
Bangkok9 mins ago

Protester in a coma, police say riot officers used rubber bullets
Thailand1 hour ago

Phuket institutes new measures for “workers”

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Public Health Ministry approves purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Developers of Thai mRNA vaccine call for government financing
Protests3 hours ago

PM’s office to file charges against red-shirt leader over Sunday’s protest
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism3 hours ago

Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases and 239 deaths
Economy4 hours ago

CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Protests13 hours ago

Protester shot outside Bangkok police station, in critical condition
Phuket19 hours ago

CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Thailand19 hours ago

Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly shoots and kills man at meditation centre
Thailand19 hours ago

UPDATE: Resigning Samut Sakhon governor receives outpouring of support
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Zoning, restrictions extended until Aug 31; CCSA discusses “Covid Pass”
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending