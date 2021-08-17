Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases and 239 deaths
20,128 new Covid-19 cases and 239 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 20,791 people have recovered from a Covid infection in the 24 hours since the last report. There are now 210,032 active Covid-19 cases. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded 919,579 cases.
Out of the new cases, 272 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates. New cases in prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.
Other updates..
- The CCSA extended the order outlining disease control measures and the colour-coded zoning based on infection rates until August 31. A slight revision to the order for “dark red” zones was approved, allowing banks and financial institutions in shopping centres to open.
- The plan for so-called “Thai Covid Pass” for vaccinated residents is being discussed by the CCSA. A spokesperson says the pass would allow more relaxed measures for those who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, like dining in at a restaurant which is currently prohibited in “dark red” zones like Bangkok.
