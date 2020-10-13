image
Economy

Bangkok office rents expected to drop for the first time in 10 years

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Bangkok office rents expected to drop for the first time in 10 years | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Ragnar Vorel
As the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on Thailand’s economy, Bangkok office rents and occupancy rates are expected to drop after consistently growing for the past 10 years, according to Colliers International Thailand.

It will be the first contraction in that sector since 2010, according to the property consultancy’s associate director of research and communication, Phattarachai Taweewong. He adds that it is one of the “roughest years because of political unrest.” Since July, pro-democracy protesters have been calling on an end to the military-run government and a rewrite of the 2017 Constitution.

Bangkok office rents and occupancy rates grew around 3% to 5% each year from 2011 to 2019, but after this year’s 3 month lockdown, rents and occupancy rates fell. The new office demand following the lockdown was mostly relocations to buildings with lower rent. Colliers predicts that trend will continue until the end of the year.

“Many tenants are struggling with the business downturn. Some returned rental spaces to landlords. Others asked for a decrease in rental rates to save on costs… Landlords cut rents slightly to help tenants. Some offered a lower rent to retain existing tenants.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

