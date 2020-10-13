Bangkok office rents expected to drop for the first time in 10 years | The Thaiger

Economy
Bangkok office rents expected to drop for the first time in 10 years
As the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on Thailand’s economy, Bangkok office rents and occupancy rates are expected to drop after consistently growing for the past 10 years, according to Colliers International Thailand.
It will be the first contraction in that sector since 2010, according to the property consultancy’s associate director of research and communication, Phattarachai Taweewong. He adds that it is one of the “roughest years because of political unrest.” Since July, pro-democracy protesters have been calling on an end to the military-run government and a rewrite of the 2017 Constitution.
Bangkok office rents and occupancy rates grew around 3% to 5% each year from 2011 to 2019, but after this year’s 3 month lockdown, rents and occupancy rates fell. The new office demand following the lockdown was mostly relocations to buildings with lower rent. Colliers predicts that trend will continue until the end of the year.
“Many tenants are struggling with the business downturn. Some returned rental spaces to landlords. Others asked for a decrease in rental rates to save on costs… Landlords cut rents slightly to help tenants. Some offered a lower rent to retain existing tenants.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
Toilets might be a problem at tomorrow’s pro-democracy rally
The pesky issue of student’s Numbers 1s and Number 2s has become a potential problem for protest organisers. Toilets might be hard to find at tomorrow’s pro-democracy rally. Activists say the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is refusing to provide mobile toilets for the rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. (Although in the past, protest organisers have arranged the toilets for their events.)
Move Forward Party MP Amarat Chokepamitkul has made many posts on Facebook about the administration’s alleged refusal to provide mobile toilets for protesters, saying they are bowing to dictatorial power rather than doing its duty to serve the people.
“We will use the sidewalk as a toilet … If you take off the sewer lid, it becomes a toilet.”
Protest organiser Pakorn Pornchewangkurn says his team will be are looking at other toilet options, making sure there are facilities available for the disabled and elderly, and says they expected “desperate tricks.”
At the September 19 protest, police apparently made it difficult for toilet truck drivers to enter the protest sites, according to the news site Prachatai.
The rally will start at 2pm at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on Ratchadomnoen Avenue and activists will march to the Government House to call on the removal of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as well as an end to the military-run government and a new charter, according to activist leader and human rights lawyer, Arnon Nampa.
No end time has been announced. Thammasat University students have asked for 3 days off school to participate in the protest.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Prachatai
Protests
Thammasat students ask for 3 days off class to participate in protest
With the next pro-democracy protest planned for this Wednesday, students are asking Thammasat University officials to cancel classes for 3 days so the students can take part in the rally.
The rally is expected to start at 2pm on Wednesday at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, not far from the University’s Tha Prachan Campus, but no end time has been announced. The Thammasat University Student Union issued a statement today asking for classes to be cancelled on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Tomorrow is a public holiday around Thailand commemorating the passing of the much-loved King Bhumibol, Rama 9, who died on October 13 after years of poor health.
Protesters will gather at the monument on Ratchadomnoen Avenue and march to the Government House to again call on the removal of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as well as an end to the military-run government and a new charter, according to activist leader, and human rights lawyer, Arnon Nampa.
Wednesday marks the anniversary of the 1973 Thai uprising which led to the end of the military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn. That event, and the 3 years of political unrest following, culminated in the Thammasat University Massacre in October 1976.
Police have been preparing for the protest saying they plan to deploy around 3,000 police officers to “keep the peace.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions
A woman has been arrested after allegedly promising more than 500 Burmese workers that she could extend their visas, collecting a total of more 6 million baht from the workers for her apparent “services.” The more than 500 workers filed a report with police after the woman allegedly falsely advertised that she could issue the Burmese migrants new passports and visa extensions.
The Burmese workers paid 19,600 baht for the services, according to Thai media. The hundreds of workers say their visas were not extended and they did not receive their new passports. They were told their visas could not be extended because the Covid-19 situation made the process impossible, according to reports in Thai media.
The woman’s husband is a police officer, but told police that he had nothing to do with her alleged crimes. Police arrested the woman at her home in the Samut Prakan province, southeast of Bangkok. Police also collected documents from her home as evidence. Police are still investigating.
It is estimates that there are around 2.3 million Burmese workers residing and working in Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
