Tenants bailing out of pricey Bangkok offices amid pandemic | The Thaiger

Tenants bailing out of pricey Bangkok offices amid pandemic
Bangkok’s high-end office district is looking more like a ghost town as the coronavirus pandemic seems to have many companies bailing out of their pricey office spaces. The increasing vacancy trend of Grade-A office space is expected to continue, possibly until a coronavirus vaccine is in effect, according to managing director of Phoenix Property Development and Consultancy, Surachet Kongcheep.
Business owners have had a wake-up call from employees discovering the advantages of working from home.
“More companies may consider downsizing their workspace by letting people continue working from home, which has been proved to be an effective and economical alternative during the government’s lockdown,” Kongcheep told Nation Thailand.
Jobs, typically conducted in an office environment, have proven quite adaptable to the ‘working from home’ situation, especially with all the new software and tech to keep staff in contact and working together. Many business owners are now asking why they’re giving hundreds of thousands of baht to landlords when they’ve found, in many cases, the ‘working from home’ option is proving popular and allowing them to focus their cashflow on rebooting their businesses following the ‘disruption’.
Video conference call start up ‘Zoom’ has gone from an unknown software to a household name almost entirely on the back of the Covid-19 crisis and the need for people to keep in contact online, and were looking for an efficient, intuitive video conferencing software.
Available rental space in Bangkok could rise from 60,000 square metres at the start of 2020 to over 200,000 square metres by the end of the year, Kongcheep told Nation Thailand. Over half of that space is in the city’s central business district.
High prices are the main reason companies are moving out of the area, he says. He expects many tenants will ask start asking for discounts, if they haven’t already, to stay in business.
Architecture students propose redesign and makeover of Bangkok prison
Most of Thailand’s prisons are well past their designed capacity. Living conditions for inmates are cramped and unsanitary. Now some architecture students are trying to come up with creative solutions to improve the living environment at one Bangkok prison. They’ve been working on design proposals that would make the conditions more “humane” at the Thonburi Remand Prison.
“Treeward” is one design by students at King Mongkut’s University of Technology in Thonburi. Flowers and other plants on a balcony and a cell room that has a view of the nature outdoors. Overcrowding has become a new “punishment,” according to the Bangkok Post. Thailand has roughly 360,000 inmates, but prison capacity is around 250,000.
Inmates sleep on the floor in crowded rooms in many of the prisons. To make the most out of the space, students are suggesting mezzanine floors with an open second level.
The project also looks at small details in the prison’s design, from the dining hall’s floor tiles to the colours of paint.
“Even changing the colours can have an psychological effect on the inmates. Thai prison walls are mostly white. Bright colours like orange can help with positive thoughts.”
4 alleged gang members arrested, more than a million speed pills seized
Police today announced the arrest of 3 members of a drug gang at 2 houses in Bangkok, and a fourth in the southern Narathiwat province on the Malaysian border. More than a million methamphetamine pills were seized. Police say the houses were used to store drugs smuggled from Laos.
A combined team of soldiers, police and officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board arrested the 3 suspects, 2 men and a woman, during a raid on 2 houses at Nakkila Laemthong housing estate in Saphan Sung district on Sunday.
1,036,000 methamphetamine pills wrapped in packs inside 5 boxes were seized in the raid. The suspects are 38 year old Seehasuemuding Hayeejaedeng, the woman, 34 year old Assana Damae, and Mahamasaharee Dayor. Authorities later arrested a fourth member of the gang in Narathiwat.
A spokesman for the ONCB says suspects are members of a drug gang in the deep South. The drugs were smuggled from Laos via the Northeast and were later kept in Bangkok before being sent to Sungai Golok district of Narathiwat.
Major crackdowns on drugs and smuggling in northern border provinces have forced smugglers to change the transit routes for their drugs. The ONCB says that these drugs were smuggled into the country via the Mekong River.
Narathiwat and its neighbouring provinces in the deep South have long been home to a violent separatist insurgency.
Young student busted for big crimes
The Narcotics Control Board have announced the arrest of an 18 year old student at a private college in Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, for possession of 10,000 ecstasy pills.
“The student ordered 35,000 ecstasy pills by airmail from The Netherlands, paying in Bitcoin via the internet. He was arrested when the first shipment of 10,000 pills arrived. The second shipment of 25,000 is on the way and will be seized when it arrives.”
The ONCB worked with the Airport Interdiction Task Force which had originally investigated and detected the drugs.
“The youth admitted to having tried to produce ecstasy pills himself, instead of ordering them from abroad.”
“Most of the imported ecstasy pills were sold to young night revellers in Bangkok and nearby provinces. The student also admitted he had been in the business since 2016, importing between 20,000-30,000 ecstasy pills a month. The officers, therefore, reported the allegations and detained him for prosecution.”
In the first half of 2020, authorities arrested 22 suspects in 25 smuggling cases with a total of 263,312 ecstasy pills seized. Most of the smuggled drugs, 15 cases, came from Germany, followed by the 4 cases each from The Netherlands and Portugal, 2 cases were from France and 1 case each from Belgium and Slovenia.
