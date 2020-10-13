Royal Thai Police form new bureau to investigate cybercrime | The Thaiger

The Royal Thai Police have formed a new organisation to investigate cyber-related crimes. Commissioner of the new Cybercrime Investigation Bureau, Kornchai Klaiklueng, says they will work with international counterparts, but officers need to train first before dealing with transnational cybercrime investigations.

The bureau is short on staff and still needs to recruit more officers before it can begin operations, according Kornchai. Officers will go through cybercrime investigation training over the next 3 months. By next year, the bureau will be able to handle complaints from all over the country including defamation, threats, fake news, online gambling and illegal trade.

Kornchai says the bureau will take on more general cases at first with most cybercrime cases will be handled by the Central Investigation Bureau’s Technology Crime Suppression Division. The commissioner says the bureau will open up more branches in the future in areas like Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

