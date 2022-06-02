Connect with us

Economy

5-year action plan signed by Thailand and Laos

A 5 year action plan was signed yesterday between Thailand and Laos to enhance bilateral ties between the two nations .

Both governments signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to work together on a wide range of issues including economic development, the prevention of drug trafficking, and boosting tourism in the regions.

The MoU signing was announced at a joint press conference held by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House yesterday with his Lao counterpart, Phankham Viphavanh, on an official 2 day visit to the kingdom, which ends today. Both heads of state put pen to paper on the Cooperation on the Development of Electrical Energy in the Lao PDR 2022 and an MoU for the Thai-Lao PDR Arboretum Project.

PM Prayut says Thailand and Lao PDR agreed to open a new chapter of relations by elevating their cooperation to a “strategic partnership for growth and sustainable development.”

The Thai PM added his government supports the establishment of the Thai-Lao Friendship Centre for Social Development to provide one-stop service and support for victims of human trafficking in Xaythany district in the Lao capital, Vientiane.

The two premiers agreed to work together closely to revive local economies along the border areas affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, step up border patrols, which stretches 1800 kilometres, to prevent illegal crossings, and strengthen cooperation in the prevention and suppression of drug trafficking.

Both PMs also agreed to revive tourism between the two nations to create jobs and support Laos on construction of the Xieng Man–Luang Prabang Bridge.

Source Bangkok Post

 

 

