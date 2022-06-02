Tourism
After Middle East, Thailand’s TAT brings tourism road show to Europe
After the Tourism Authority of Thailand travelled to Saudi Arabia in a roadshow last month, the TAT has now brought its tourism campaign to Europe. From May 23-25, the TAT travelled to 3 European countries to promote its campaign “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters”. The campaign promotes medical tourism, beaches, and shopping in Thailand.
In the European roadshow, the TAT visited The Netherlands, Belgium and France. The visit came in light of Thailand easing several travel restrictions. The TAT used the roadshow to explore new opportunities for Thai tourism businesses and airlines to build relationships with tour operators, travel agents, and destination management companies in these countries.
In Amsterdam, Thailand’s Ambassador to The Netherlands made a speech, and 13 Thai tourism businesses chatted with 48 tour operators and travel agents from Amsterdam and nearby cities. In Paris, 12 Thai tourism businesses met with 63 tour operators and travel agents from Paris. In Ghent, 12 Thai tourism businesses met with 60 tour operators and travel agents from Ghent and nearby cities.
All 3 of the European countries the TAT visited are important sources of visitors to Thailand. In 2019, 230,000 Dutch tourists, 713,405 French tourists, and 114,016 Belgian tourists visited Thailand.
Thailand’s tourism ranking the Travel and Tourism Development Index recently dropped down a notch from 35th place in 2021, to 36th place this year. This is out of 117 countries. The president of the Thai Hotels Association, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, said that Thailand’s problems with safety and security have been hurting the country’s reputation for many years.
We’ll see if the TAT’s roadshows can redeem Thailand’s tourism reputation in the world.
SOURCE: TAT Newsroom
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
As weather clears, tourists head back to Patong Beach
MP calls House sub-committees ‘dens of money extortion’
After Middle East, Thailand’s TAT brings tourism road show to Europe
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
5-year action plan signed by Thailand and Laos
Government asked to postpone PDPA law
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
Police investigate whether killing in South Thailand was insurgency related
Bangkok’s budget already spent & Out-sourcing meditation | GMT
Popular tourist island off Pattaya adds hundreds of security cameras
US sends advanced weapons to Ukraine, as Kyiv promises not to target inside Russia
Thai government shuts down Mor Chana contact-tracing app
World Health Organisation says Covid-19 situation in North Korea likely deteriorating
More Laotians travelling to Thailand for business, travel, and fuel?
Phuket drops outdoor face mask requirement
Incredible spots for cliff jumping in Thailand
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
Saudi deal to inject ‘billions’ into Thai economy
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime3 days ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- Crime3 days ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
- Crime4 hours ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
- Leisure6 hours ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Property News2 days ago
Is Phuket the island of scams?