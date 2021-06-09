Economy
2.25 billion baht approved for hiring 10,000 graduates
2.25 billion baht was approved yesterday by the Cabinet for the hiring of 10,000 new university graduates for a year in order to help economically struggling people during Covid-19. The money will come from an emergency fund from the central budget established to deal with the global pandemic.
28 state agencies will be responsible for hiring these 10,000 new employees in positions in the provinces and in central urban areas, with workers earning 18,000 baht a month. The government plans on focusing on the 2.25 billion job hiring scheme first, followed by later plans to help entrepreneurs down the line, according to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
150 million baht of that 2.25 billion baht budget is earmarked for Social Security Fund contributions, while the remaining 2.10 billion is reserved for paying monthly salaries. The plan to launch the hiring of 10,000 jobs later this month.
In other government assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced a new round of 50% salary co-payments for employees of small and medium-sized enterprises the help businesses keep afloat and pay their employees. Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow announced the plan, to be launched as soon as possible, as an effort to avoid mass layoff that will trigger further economic hardship across Thailand.
Money for the SME employee copays will come from the newly approved 500 billion baht loan decree, sourcing funding either from a 170 billion baht allotment for stimulating investment, domestic consumption and maintaining employment or from a 300 billion baht fund for helping businesses and people affected by the third wave of Covid-19.
The plan is to run the 50% co-pay for 3 to 9 months and is aimed at businesses that were unable to get a soft loan as part of the central bank cache of 250 billion baht of loan funds.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
PM to chair meeting on Thailand’s re-opening as Phuket officials demand clarity
The Centre for Economic Situation Administration will today discuss plans for the revival of Thailand’s tourism sector at a virtual meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Attendees will discuss a future quarantine-free re-opening of 10 provinces considered popular tourist destinations: Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chon Buri, Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Buriram. While Phuket is gearing up to re-open to vaccinated tourists from July 1, it’s hoped the 9 other provinces can do so from October 1.
The Bangkok Post reports that in 2019, the combined tourism revenue from these 10 provinces was around 1.5 trillion baht, which is why they’ve been chosen to partake in the pilot re-opening plan, which will be implemented between October 1 and December 31.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says the details of the re-opening will be discussed at today’s meeting. However, just 28 days before Phuket’s re-opening, tourism officials there say they still don’t know the details of the “sandbox” programme. And they add that unless more clarity is forthcoming, the re-opening may not happen. Bhummikitti Raktaengam from the Phuket Tourist Association says government agencies on the southern island are still in the dark about a lot of things.
“The problem is we have been asked a lot lately by interested parties in other countries as to what the exact conditions of this tourism programme are. But we cannot really answer these questions even though there are just 28 days left. If things are still left so unclear, the Phuket sandbox won’t likely happen as planned.”
One of the issues creating confusion is just how long vaccinated tourists will need to remain on the island. While the government previously mandated a period of 7 days, Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says this may increase to 14 days as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Kingdom. However, as with many other things, this has yet to be confirmed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Pattaya
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
The Eastern Spa and Wellness Associations says 80% of massage shops in Pattaya have closed forever, with fewer than 100 still able to operate. Speaking to the Pattaya News, the association’s president, Chairat Ratananophas, says the remaining businesses need financial support and clarity on when they can re-open.
Currently, Covid-19 restrictions in the eastern province of Chon Buri mean massage shops, spas, saunas, and all other wellness venues have been closed for nearly 2 months. Chairat says that prior to the pandemic, there were around 400 licenced massage shops and spas in Pattaya. There are now fewer than 100, but he says some of the ones considered permanently shut could still return – if the tourists do. Until then, the association considers them permanently closed.
In late 2020, many of Pattaya’s massage shops were getting some business from domestic tourists and local expats. However, this year’s resurgence of Covid-19 and the forced closures that followed, was the final nail in the coffin for many owners, who’ve had no choice but to give up and return to their home provinces.
According to Chairat, many in the business do have faith that once tourists return, this will improve significantly, particularly once vaccinated foreign tourists can enter without quarantine. However, he says that until then, businesses need urgent help to ensure they’re still around to serve visiting tourists.
He is calling on the government to provide clarity on how long the current closures might last, and a roadmap out of the restrictions. In addition, wellness businesses and their workers need financial support, which Chairat says has been insufficient to date. Finally, he wants a clear timetable for the return of foreign tourists to Pattaya, including prioritising wellness employees for vaccination against Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Economy
Myanmar coup and crisis cause major damage to its economy
The continued civic unrest after the military coup has ravaged Myanmar and its economy, with massive losses across all economic indicators, including Thailand’s exports to its troubled neighbour. This year’s exports from Thailand to Myanmar predicted to lose between 60 and 96.5 billion baht, between 51 and 82%, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. The UTCC’s Center for International Trade Studies released a number of findings about Myanmar’s economy and its relation to Thailand and the countries of ASEAN.
The study found the coup had caused major damage to the Burmese economy, starting with a 2.5% drop in GDP this quarter, compared to a growth of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2020. 600,000 jobs were lost due to the decline of foreign direct investment. The massive unemployment helps explain the staggering 83% decline in household income.
Foreign direct investment was down about 187.6 billion baht costing about 600,000 Burmese jobs. those figures are expected to fall further to between 203 and 228 billion baht, a drop of 76-85% depending on the continued military and civilian clashes. Many sectors have been severely damaged including transportation, oil and gas, energy, property, industry and industrial estate. Foreign investment abandonment is expected to continue to pummel the Myanmar economy as investors reallocate to Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The Burmese economy has experienced an 18% foreign exchange loss and with Thailand’s reduced exporting, an overall export decline of 0.8 to 1.3% is expected. China is expected to be hit hardest by the export loss, with ASEAN countries (particularly Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam), South Korea, Japan, India and the US all experiencing shortfalls.
Industrial and consumer exports are also massively declining with rubber, oil, plastics, computers, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, fabrics, steel and machinery all suffering on the industrial side. Consumer products like rice, sugar, vegetable oil, shrimp, drinks, soap and cosmetics, TVs and animal feed are facing the same economic losses.
Thailand has actually seen a decade-long gradual decline in exports to Myanmar, but the current state of crisis and freefall of the Burmese economy has caused a much sharper fall-off. From 2018 to 2019, exports fell 8.8% and the next year they fell 13% from 2019 to 2020. This year’s fall off a cliff of over 50% is a drastic toll from the humanitarian crisis and military rule destroying Myanmar.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
