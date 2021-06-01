Drugs
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
A 32 year old Thai man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking $12.1 million USD worth of methamphetamine into South Korea. The man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly smuggling around 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in bags of protein supplements on a flight from Thailand to South Korea, according to Korean media. The man was allegedly paid 200,000 baht to smuggle the drugs.
From 2004 to 2019, an average of 33 kilograms of methamphetamine smuggled into South Korea has been seized, prosecutors from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office in Suwon, south of Seoul. They say the recent bust makes up 12% of the yearly average.
5 other Thai nationals as well as 2 South Koreans are facing charges for smuggling drugs into the country by mail. Reports say 170 grams of methamphetamine, 1,576 methamphetamine and caffeine pills known as “ya ba,” 97 grams of ketamine, 55 tablets of ecstasy and 190 doses of LSD were flown into South Korea by mail.
The prosecutor’s office says it is working with Incheon Main Customs and other government agencies to crackdown on transnational drug trafficking.
Drugs
Kratom to be taken off Thailand’s list of narcotics
Kratom will be removed from Thailand’s Narcotics Act. The updated list was published in the Royal Gazette earlier this week, making it official. It will take effect on August 24. Officials warn that cultivation of the plant is still restricted.
A new so-called “Kratom Law” will flesh out how the plant is allowed to be consumed, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin. The proposed legislation has been approved by the Council of State and is waiting for the Justice Ministry to forward a proposal to the Cabinet.
The ministry has been working with the FDA to discuss the legality of kratom. The office of the Narcotics Control Board is looking into criminal cases that involved kratom.
The plant is known for its use in traditional medicine as well as its use as a recreational stimulant. It is known as an ingredient in the homemade cocktail 4×100 which is made with kratom leaves, coke, cough syrup and ice.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Drugs
Man arrested in Sattahip Chon Buri with 700g of crystal meth
Acting on a local tip, Sattahip police took a suspect into custody in Rayong with over 700 grams of crystal meth in his possession. The man caught with the methamphetamine said that he had become unemployed due to Covid-19 and desperate to make some money, so he turned to dealing drugs to survive.
The team of police from Sattahip, a district in the southern tip of Chon Buri province bordering Rayong, arrested the 26 year old man on Tuesday and recovered 701.3 grams of crystal meth. The officers had conducted a sting operation to catch the man after a concerned local informed the police that the man was selling drugs in Sattahip.
Despite his excuse that he only turned to drug trafficking after the Covid-19 pandemic cost him his job and the economy and tourism dried up, a drug test found him to be guilty of partaking of his stash with drugs in his system. He will be charged for illegal drug use and possession of category 1 drugs with the intent to sell.
The man named a Ma Herb to Sattahip police as the source of his drug cache, saying he purchased the crystal methamphetamine from that mystery man with the intention of reselling the drugs. He was selling the meth for 500 baht a gram, making the stash police confiscated potentially worth 350,000 baht. The accused man in custody says that he does not know the real identity of Ma and has no way of contacting him.
The alleged meth dealer remains in the custody of Sattahip Police at this time, awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Bangkok
Police in Bangkok arrest 62 men at “chemsex” party
62 men in Bangkok were arrested at a so-called “chemsex” party where gay and bisexual men are said to take drugs like methamphetamine to enhance sex. The men now are facing charges over violating the disease control measures which prohibit large gatherings, especially those where people are in “close contact.” Half of the them tested positive for drugs and will be charged, according to police.
Drugs, needles and used condoms were found at the Faros Sauna 2 in the Wang Thong Lang district, according to district police superintendent Ekapop Tanprayoon. The 2-building establishment has 50 bedrooms as well as a swimming pool and an area for karaoke… just in case you want to have a sing as well.
Partygoers and the organisers could face up to 2 years in prison and an up to 40,000 baht fine. Around 30 people tested positive for drugs. Ekapop say they will also face related charges.
With the number of Covid-19 cases still on the rise, especially in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, Ekapop says there shouldn’t be so many people in such a crowded area. The president of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Bangkok Rainbow Organisation told Reuters reporters that the chemsex parties are worrying because of the risks of contracting either Covid-19 or HIV.
