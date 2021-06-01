Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea

A 32 year old Thai man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking $12.1 million USD worth of methamphetamine into South Korea. The man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly smuggling around 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in bags of protein supplements on a flight from Thailand to South Korea, according to Korean media. The man was allegedly paid 200,000 baht to smuggle the drugs.

From 2004 to 2019, an average of 33 kilograms of methamphetamine smuggled into South Korea has been seized, prosecutors from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office in Suwon, south of Seoul. They say the recent bust makes up 12% of the yearly average.

5 other Thai nationals as well as 2 South Koreans are facing charges for smuggling drugs into the country by mail. Reports say 170 grams of methamphetamine, 1,576 methamphetamine and caffeine pills known as “ya ba,” 97 grams of ketamine, 55 tablets of ecstasy and 190 doses of LSD were flown into South Korea by mail.

The prosecutor’s office says it is working with Incheon Main Customs and other government agencies to crackdown on transnational drug trafficking.

