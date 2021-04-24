Pedigree cats seized in drug raid find new home with “cat lady” | Thaiger

image
Pedigree cats seized in drug raid find new home with "cat lady"

2 mins ago

Pedigree cats seized in drug raid find new home with "cat lady"

A cat lady has taken in 6 pedigree cats who were auctioned off yesterday after their owner was arrested in a drug raid. The auction proceeds went to the Narcotic Control Fund, which organises drug raids. The 6 cats, consisting of 5 Scottish Folds and 1 Bengal breed, were sold to Nutch Prasopsin, who owns a Facebok fan page called, “Kingdom of Tigers.” Her page is followed by 3 million cat lovers, who pitched in to help her raise the 100,000 baht winning bid.

“I was very excited. I had very much hoped that the cats would end up in my care. I’ve been following their status since the very first day.”

Regardless, the newly adopted cats will share a home with Nutch’s other 20 felines. Pornthip Jampong of the regional narcotics board emphasized that the cats needed to be adopted as a group as they had been through quite an ordeal.

“They were living together so they would be familiar with each other. If we separate them, this may cause them to stress or have psychological effects.”

The owner, was arrested and charged with being involved in an illicit drug trafficking network. He goes by the name of Soradet Sonsiri, better known as “Kook Rayong.” It is unclear why he didn’t show up to claim the cats, as there is no information on whether he is currently jailed. If he didn’t show up, the reasons are due to his incarceration or his inability to prove that he didn’t purchase the pedigree cats with drug money.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Ann Carter

6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund

22 hours ago

Friday, April 23, 2021

6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund

6 cats in Thailand are up for auction after their owners were involved in a drug raid. Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board says, according to the law, the cats are considered living assets, and must be put up for auction. Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Wichai Chaimongkol, explained that the felines were confiscated, along with other assets, during the arrest of a suspect who was charged with being involved in an illegal drug trafficking network. The network was allegedly ran by Soradet Sonsiri, better known as “Kook Rayong.”

Wichai says the furry felines cannot be kept by the government, so they are being put up for auction today starting at 2pm, at the Tang Kwien sub-district office in Rayon province’s Klaeng district. He says proceeds from the auction will go to the Narcotics Control Fund, which is used to solve drug trafficking issues.

Recently, another 4-legged animal was in the news, but it wasn’t exactly an innocent victim of its owners. A pit bull, named Giant, was rehomed after attacking its owner at 3am while he was sleeping. The dog bit his 56 year old owner in the neck, head, and other parts of his body, causing him to bleed profusely. After police arrived, it took 30 minutes to get control over the dog, who was still displaying aggressiveness. The man, sadly, died from his wounds in the hospital.

Giant was taken in by a Thai man who has experience raising pit bulls. The man says he was aware of potential aggressiveness and is keeping the dog under a watchful eye. The dog, was taken to the man’s funeral to apologise. The man’s widow recently warned the online community about making negative comments over the incident, saying she could sue them for defamation under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

