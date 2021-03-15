Cats seized in suspected drug network raid in Rayong to be auctioned off | The Thaiger

Assets seized by police from criminal networks, which are then auctioned off to the public, usually include furniture, cars and sometimes land and property. Today, police seized 6 cats along with 35 million baht worth of assets suspected to be related to a major drug network in Rayong. The cats are set to be auctioned off by Thai police. One cat with leopard-like markings could draw in a crowd.

Police raided a resident’s home in the Klaeng district suspected of being linked to a drug network run by “Kook Rayong” Soradet Sonsiri who is already in custody. Police arrested the Tathep Arun who was in the home during the raid.

The cats are owned by Soradet’s wife, who has been on the run for the past couple months, police told Nation Thailand.

“The owner is allowed to contact us about her cats despite being a suspect.”

Reports do not say what day the cats will be auctioned off. The cats will have a veterinary check by the Department of Livestock Development before being auctioned off.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

