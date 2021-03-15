Cats seized in suspected drug network raid in Rayong to be auctioned off | The Thaiger

Thailand
Cats seized in suspected drug network raid in Rayong to be auctioned off
Assets seized by police from criminal networks, which are then auctioned off to the public, usually include furniture, cars and sometimes land and property. Today, police seized 6 cats along with 35 million baht worth of assets suspected to be related to a major drug network in Rayong. The cats are set to be auctioned off by Thai police. One cat with leopard-like markings could draw in a crowd.
Police raided a resident’s home in the Klaeng district suspected of being linked to a drug network run by “Kook Rayong” Soradet Sonsiri who is already in custody. Police arrested the Tathep Arun who was in the home during the raid.
The cats are owned by Soradet’s wife, who has been on the run for the past couple months, police told Nation Thailand.
“The owner is allowed to contact us about her cats despite being a suspect.”
Reports do not say what day the cats will be auctioned off. The cats will have a veterinary check by the Department of Livestock Development before being auctioned off.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online. The raid followed a tip-off that fake medical certificates were available to buy online via a Facebook page.
The suspect said she earned between 250,000 to 500,000 baht a month from the sale of fake medical certificates. Niphaporn Ponghiran aged 33 was arrested at a house on Phetkasem Soi 23 in Phasi Charoen district, Bangkok on Friday by officers of the Patrol and Special Operations Division.
The Facebook page was called “Tongkarn Bai Rabrong Phaet” (Want medical certificates). After the tip-off, Police began an investigation and found that the suspect had been creating fake medical certificates at her home and then selling them online. After the arrest and during questioning, the suspect confessed to opening the Facebook page to sell fake medical certificates six months earlier.
The police recovered from the house a computer, two printers, an ATM card, seven stamps of the Ministry of Public Health, public hospitals, and private hospitals; a “paid” stamp, 500 fake medical certificates from several hospitals, two grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
On the computer monitor were images showing how to create a fake medical certificate. Niphaporn Ponghiran informed police she had downloaded and saved files for medical certs from the internet. She then changed the details and added in ID numbers of Doctors/Clinics/Ministry of Public health to the forms and printed them out.
All medical certs have to be stamped and she got the relevant stamps made up through a stationery shop
Police initially charged her with falsifying documents and falsifying official stamps, possession, and use of illicit drugs. She was handed over to Phasi Charoen police station in Bangkok for further legal action.
SOURCE Bangkok Post
Crime
Hospital allegedly offers a meager 5,000 baht initially to dead patient’s family after neglecting him for hours
A northeastern Thai hospital is allegedly offering a meager 5,000 baht to a patient’s family after he died while waiting to be treated. The Bua Yai Hospital director, Charnchai Boonyusays, says he feels “regret” over the 46 year old’s death after hospital staff allegedly neglected to treat him for hours.
Sompong Sammor, was admitted to the hospital with a swollen and injured leg but was left unattended in a wheelchair for hours while waiting to be receive medical attention. The hospital committee was assigned to give moral support to the family along with 5,000 baht in initial assistance. But the family was advised to submit a request for 400,000 baht in assistance. The higher amount is available for patients to request when damages are incurred as a result of receiving, or in this case, not receiving, medical services.
Charnchai says the hospital has discussed assisting the patient’s son with his primary school fees after admitting the hospital messed up, saying it won’t happen again.
In other news, a Bangkok hospital is being charged over the death of a Thai model who was brought to the hospital unconscious, and dying soon after arriving. The woman had been working as a hostess at a party in Thailand’s capital city where alleged drug use had occurred.
The hospital is facing charges of failing to properly diagnose the young woman, and falsely billing her for a meal that she never received or ate. The charges come after a complaint was filed by the chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club and the deceased woman’s mother.
News of a “Thai Pretty,” or model, winding up dead after hosting such drug-fuelled parties isn’t new as similar incidents have happened in the past, sparking more controversy over whether those members of Thailand’s high-societies are immune from the consequences of breaking the law.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
A UN expert is claiming that Myanmar’s military is likely committing “crimes against humanity” after at least 70 people have allegedly been “murdered” since the military coup in February. Thomas Andrews, the UN’s top expert on rights in Myanmar, reportedly made the revelation to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He went on to say that the country is “controlled by a murderous, illegal regime.”
Andrews says “acts of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture” carried out with “the knowledge of senior leadership,” are likely crimes that are being committed. He says such senior leaders being aware of the crimes include the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
He says that there is clear evidence that the junta’s crimes were “widespread” and part of a “coordinated campaign” but stresses that only the court of law can determine such offences. His statements echo the UN as they recently condemned the Myanmar military, which has allegedly arrested over 2,000 people in connection to the anti-coup protests.
Now, the military seems to be choosing its battles as state-run newspaper the Mirror announced that the Arakan Army was no longer considered a terrorist organisation. The AA has been fighting for the autonomy of the ethnic Rakhine people for many years with hundreds being allegedly killed and some 200,000 civilians forced to flee their homes. Myanmar expert Herve Lemahieu, with Australia’s Lowy Institute, said the military may not want to deal with other issues right now.
“The Tatmadaw has many enemies, they don’t want to operate on too many fronts at once and the most pressing front at this point in time is against the ethnic Burman majority in the major urban centres.”
Such focus has also shifted to targetting rescue workers who are on the front lines of the protests. One rescue worker said he couldn’t even pick up a 30 year old’s deceased body over fears of being hurt.
Even more disturbing is the number of organisations that are zoning in on the revelations being made by the UN. An Amnesty International report has accused the military of using “battlefield weapons” on unarmed protesters and carrying out premeditated murders. The group says the use of firearms, which include sniper guns and semi-automatic rifles, against the protesters is “completely inappropriate for use in policing protests.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
