Connect with us

Drugs

More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’

Published

 on 

Twenty-one civil servants in Khon Kaen tested positive for drugs during a recent campaign in Thailand’s “war” on drugs.

More than 760,000 pills, many weapons, explosives and rounds of ammunition were seized during raids at 900 locations in the province in the previous four weeks, said Governor Kraisorn Kongchalard.

Some 192 suspects were arrested for firearms offences with 180 weapons and 500 rounds of ammunition seized. Two more face charges of illegally selling firearms and explosives. Police also apprehended 1,700 suspects on drug charges.

Drug tests were conducted on civil servants across the province, with 21 positive results. Those who tested positive will be dismissed or face criminal charges.

Provinces and police have stepped up drug and weapon operations in the month since the Nong Bua Lam Phu daycare massacre. Last week police claimed to have rounded up more than 60,000 suspects and seized thousands of weapons, narcotics, and weapons cases since October 10.

Over 11,000 cases involved firearms, explosives, and ammunition, many of which had been previously disclosed. National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said police had seized weapons, explosives and ammunition.

Also last week, police tested staff at five venues on Bangla Road in Patong for drugs, finding only one positive result, which was still deemed newsworthy onlyonly one positive result, which was still deemed a newsworthy event.

Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee said the campaign aims to “suppress illegal drug usage and sales,” but did not say how the action would help stem the tidal wave of drugs washing in from Myanmar.

So far, there have been no significant victories in Thailand’s recently declared “war” on drugs as police continue to target the demand side – civil servants, tourists, and those involved in the tourism and entertainment industries – hundreds of miles from the Myanmar border. Pursuing campaigns on the demand side of the drug problem, a familiar tactic which involves killing or criminalising poor people has never achieved any success and probably never will.

No one wants to see a real war against heavily-armed, well-financed criminals in remote mountain forests.  There is very little money to be made by field operatives in such situations. Sympathetic media coverage is easily obtained from a Bangkok-based media by arresting civil servants in their air-conditioned offices or rubbing shoulders with conference delegates. While that situation continues, there is little reason to take effective action along the Myanmar border.

More civil servants fall victim to Thailand's drug 'war' | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Video1 hour ago

Discounts & Privileges for Tourists in Thailand at ICONSIAM
Health1 hour ago

Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

China eases Covid-19 rules, maintains propaganda onslaught
Crime4 hours ago

Ayutthaya gold robbery suspect is former local politician
Road deaths5 hours ago

4am curfew proposal protested by drunk driver victims
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Patong6 hours ago

Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Drugs6 hours ago

More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Lifestyle6 hours ago

The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

The Journey to Legalizing Cryptocurrency in Thailand ft.Topp Jirayut | Thaiger Podcast
Thailand6 hours ago

Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Paypal shuts out foreigners in Thailand
Thailand24 hours ago

Thai Airways considers reviving stored A380s to meet rising demand
China1 day ago

Xi confirms he’s coming to APEC summit
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending