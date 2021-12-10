Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Drugs

Huge stash of marijuana intercepted near the Malaysian border

Thaiger

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO

Police have discovered some 1.6 tonnes of compressed high-grade marijuana. The stash was hidden in amongst other freight being carried on an 18 wheeler truck in Narathiwat. That’s a LOT of weed! The truck was on its way, allegedly to transfer into a boat to cross the Malaysian border, nearby.

Local drug authorities estimate the high-grade marijuana would have a street value around 50 million baht. They also said the marijuana was en route to Malaysia.

Police were tipped off to the transport of the drugs and went to Ban Kubu in Tambon Praiwan to check into reports of drugs being smuggled intoto Malaysia by boat.

Whilst checking on the movement of boats from the seaside town, police noticed an 18 wheel truck, registered in Saraburi, a province just north of Bangkok. The truck was loaded up with timber, apparently heading for Malaysia.

A 24 and 37 year old were looking after the cargo and its trip to the border.

As they started rummaging through the timber, they found 20 fertiliser sacks carrying 1,051 kilograms of compressed marijuana. Another 14 fertiliser sacks with 629 kilograms of marijuana were also found hidden inside.

All up, a total of 1,680 kilograms of compressed marijuana were seized. The driver told police that he had driven the truck south from Nakhon Phanom and admitted that the pair were aware of the content of the truck’s cargo..

They were both charged with drug offences. Police are also investigating the transport company and any other links to the huge stash of marijuana.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

Thailand's largest online portal for news and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Thailand10 mins ago

Work visa in Thailand, Unvaccinated women, Jazz hands, Ragging on Pattaya | Thaiger Bites | Ep.79
Tourism43 mins ago

Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
Sponsored4 hours ago

Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
advertiseadvertise
Property1 hour ago

Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
Drugs2 hours ago

Huge stash of marijuana intercepted near the Malaysian border
Tourism2 hours ago

International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport2 hours ago

How to get a Thai driver’s license as a foreigner
Business2 hours ago

Meta bans Myanmar military-owned telco from Facebook
Bangkok3 hours ago

Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Property4 hours ago

Characteristics of successful real estate agents in Thailand
Tourism4 hours ago

First international flight to Krabi launches, Finnair from Helsinki
Crime4 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Commission says Vorayuth hit-and-run case will be done in 14 months
Thailand5 hours ago

Constitution Day is today – Here’s what the public holiday commemorates
Video5 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | 4th Omicron case, brutal BKK murder, recovery in 2023 | Dec 10
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai female lawyers to fight law that bans them from wearing trousers in court
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending