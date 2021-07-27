Drugs
Hong Kong officials seize 61 kilograms of heroin shipped from Bangkok
Hong Kong customs officials seized 61 kilograms of heroin found hidden in instant rice vermicelli seasoning packets in a shipment from Bangkok. Following up on orders to work with foreign agencies on drug trafficking, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board is requesting more information from Hong Kong authorities on the case.
Customs officials in Hong Kong seized the drugs from a seaborne consignment on July 22. Reports say the heroin has a street value of around 2.1 billion baht, or US$65 million. The shipment had been declared as snacks.
Two men and a woman, between the ages of 31 and 42, were arrested in Kwai Chung for alleged involvement in trafficking the drugs, according to the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The suspects face charges of attempting to traffic a dangerous drug, which under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a US$5 million fine.
ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkol says they are asking Hong Kong authorities which port the drugs were sent from and which company sent was involved. The ONCB would then investigate, he says.
The ONCB has collaborated with Hong Kong on several cases. Wichai says the group effort led to a recent drug bust in Hong Kong where crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in picture frames.
Following the major drug bust in Australia last May, where more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in electric water heaters and barbeque grills was seized off a Thai cargo ship, Thailand’s justice minister ordered authorities to investigate transnational drug trafficking with routes in Thailand.
Since then, Thai law enforcement officers have made several busts involving shipments destined for overseas. Many of the drug seizures have been at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and the Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri.
Recent drug busts include…
- 10 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in floor mattresses was seized at a shipping company in Bangkok. Officers say the drugs were being prepared to be shipped to Hong Kong.
- 314 kilograms of heroin was found hidden in paint buckets at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang port. Officers say the drugs were en route to Australia.
- 6,040 amphetamine pills hidden in the seams of sunhats were seized at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Officers say the packages had been mailed from Laos and were en route to Isreal.
- In two separate drug busts at the Suvarnabhumi Airport, officers found methamphetamine hidden in motorcycle parts en route to other countries. In one seizure, 580 grams of methamphetamine was found in the hallow metal motorcycle parts en route to New Zealand. In the other, 750 grams of crystal methamphetamine was found in metal parts en route to Australia.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Government of Hong Kong
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Hong Kong officials seize 61 kilograms of heroin shipped from Bangkok
Koh Pha Ngan’s 5 best resorts
Couple “drops off” Covid infected 80 year old father at Korat temple, drive off
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
Korat construction camp closed following Covid outbreak
Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals
Attorney General still plans to indict Red Bull Heir, cites new ‘evidence’
5 of the best spa hotels in Hua Hin for a relaxing getaway
Bang Sue walk-in vaccinations for elderly expats to end Saturday
Special train takes Covid patients home to northeastern Thailand
Top 5 best bars in Krabi
Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
GMT | Covid update, monkey business, Thai gold | July 27
Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
- World4 days ago
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid