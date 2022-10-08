Drugs
Fake monks solicit cash donations for drug money
In Rayong province, police raided a temple where Cambodian border hoppers were impersonating monks to collect money for drugs. Five fake monks were arrested at Wat Khao Bo Thong in the Klaeng district yesterday morning. Many others fled and got away.
Residents became suspicious of the monks at the temple when they refused traditional alms like food and water and supplies, insisting that they only accepted monetary donations. It turned out that the reason is that snacks can’t buy drugs, so the monks needed cold, hard cash.
When Rayong Police approached the temple, which is located on a mountainside, the monks saw them coming. Most managed to scramble up the mountain and into hiding. Police estimated about ten suspicious monks were able to avoid being taken into custody.
The five imposter holy men were asked for monk certificate papers and all of them failed to produce them. On further questioning, they confessed that they had snuck across the Cambodian border illegally. The five were ordered to leave the temple and the monkhood immediately.
They were all drug tested as well and two of them were found to be on drugs. They admitted to taking the methamphetamine commonly known in Thailand as yabba. The faux monks said they bought the drugs for 40 baht a dose.
Police had been receiving complaints about the temple with many people in the area grumbling that the imposters were behaving in manners unbecoming of real monks. They were very suspicious of the refusal to accept any donations except cash.
The Pattaya News reports that the pseudo monks crossed illegally from Cambodia a decade ago and had spent the last ten years living this way in the temple.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation
Fake monks solicit cash donations for drug money
Rare pink diamond sells for US$57m in Hong Kong auction
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Myanmar border monastery destroyed in air raid
Armed, drunk father tried to snatch his child from school
Man accidentally crushes 2 year old daughter with tractor
Phuket and Chon Buri Governors enact school safety measures
Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
Finnish CEO detained for alleged mistreatment of 1,100 Thai berry pickers
Thailand News Today | No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
Burmese junta sentences Japanese journalist for sedition and other charges
Thai woman & foreign men charged for child sex trafficking in Pattaya
10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews22 hours ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews20 hours ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Best of3 days ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of3 days ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train