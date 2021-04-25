Double truck driver bust yields 2.2 million meth pills, 165 grams of marijuana | Thaiger

Drugs
Double truck driver bust yields 2.2 million meth pills, 165 grams of marijuana
Two truck drivers were arrested in a massive double bust where police seized a total of 2.2 million methamphetamine pills and 165 grams of dried marijuana. One truck full of meth was caught in the Nong Khai province on the Laos border, while the other driver was apprehended in Chon Buri province. Banglamung Police announced the arrest yesterday while working together with the Narcotics Control Board of Nong Khai province.
The first bust was at the Nong Khai border a few days ago on April 21 at a drug checkpoint. Police found white fertilizer bags wrapped in thick black plastic in a tanker truck. They open them to discover 1,800,000 meth pills inside.
The 47 year old driver named Songkram Chanpaeo confessed after his arrest that he normally does fuel oil delivery from Chon Buri to Laos but was paid 50,000 baht to transport this drug shipment from Laos to Udon Thani province. He claimed to be hired to smuggle meth by another truck driver named Somchai that he was driving to meet in Udon Thani before he was taken into custody at the drug checkpoint.
Police then tracked down the other driver Somchai Chokemhor at a gas station in the Banglamung district on Friday as he drove back to his company headquarters in Chon Buri. The police searched his room where his Laotian wife and 3-year-old son stayed. They discovered 400,000 more meth pills in his truck along with 165 grams of dried marijuana leaves at his place. He claimed that the ganja was used as medicine and boiled to be consumed as a tea.
When questioned about the first driver stopped he admitted to the partnership and the deal he made to transport the massive cache of methamphetamines into Thailand. Both men have been charged with Somchai receiving possession of category 5 narcotics charges for the marijuana and possession of category 1 narcotics charges for the methamphetamines.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees 82 new infections today
Thailand’s Chon Buri province, is reporting 82 new infections today, the lowest amount of daily infections since April 9. The numbers today are also on the decline from the past week. Bang Lamung district, which features the Pattaya area, reported the highest amount of infections from the daily total at 43. Mueang Chonburi reported 23, Si Racha, 10, Sattahip 3, and 3 cases were imported from other provinces for treatment.
The 79 cases within the province…
• 1 person from a cluster at the Flintstones Pub in Mueang Chonburi in the Don Hualor sub-district. The total now from this venue sits at 152 since April 6.
• People infected from other entertainment venues:
• 3 infections from Cetus club in Pattaya
• 2 infections from 808 club in Pattaya
• 1 infection from Top One pub
• 1 infection from Queen club
• 1 infection from Version pub
• 2 infections from Pin Up Go-Go
• 1 infection from Happy Wet Bar
• 1 infection from Friend Zone in Rayong Province
• 1 infection from Bone in Pattaya
The Pattaya News reports that other infections include 1 medical personnel, 49 people who were in close contact with infected family members, and 18 under investigation. 252 people were tested over the past day who were close contacts of infected patients. 344 more were tested by proactive measures. All are in isolation and awaiting test results.
Authorities are specifically warning people, who are returning to work from the Songkran holiday, to work from home if possible for 2 weeks. If this is not possible, they should avoid eating with co-workers, wear masks, keep their distance, and follow other Covid-19 precautions at work.
As of 12:01am Sunday, new restrictions came info effect, and Thailand’s provinces were divided into orange and red zones. Chon Buri is listed as a red zone. Here are the new restrictions…
Across all provinces…
• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours
(except for international schools running exams)
• No events can have more than 50 people
Provincial red zones (listed below)…
• Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm)
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm
(Sporting fields, exercise places, gyms and fitness clubs must close at 9pm)
• Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm
Everywhere else…
• Dining-in allowed until 11pm
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand provincial figures for Monday’s Covid cases
The NBT has published an infographic including all the provincial data on new Covid infections over the past 24 hours in Thailand. Note that some of the data is released by the provinces one day but not reported by the CCSA as a national tally until the following day.
Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri, again, lead the way with the latest report. The provinces around Bangkok also feature heavily with today’s numbers. 63 of the country’s 77 provinces have all reported additional cases in the past 24 hours.
The CCSA earlier reported a total of 1,390 new Covid infections today. The tally is a welcome drop in new case reports after the last 5 days’ record levels of new infections. Yesterday there were 1,767 new infections reported.
3 more people have died of Covid-related illnesses, 14,851 people remain under state supervision.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,767 new infections for Sunday. Provincial totals.
1,767 new Covid infections were reported this morning, the highest ever daily report of new cases in Thailand. The spokesperson for the CCSA also reported that there were also 128 people in serious condition, with 28 people on ventilators.
608,521 people have now received at least their first dose of Covid vaccine.
Bangkok continues to lead the way in the new infections although the clusters are popping up right around the country now. Bangkok reported 347 new infections, Chon Buri with 229, Chiang Mai with 164, Nonthaburi, just north and west of Bangkok, 100, Prachuap Khiri Khan 66 and Samut Prakan 64. Locally, Phuket officials announced an additional 26 cases today, taking the tally in this latest cluster to 156 infections*.
Only 2 cases today were imported, everyone else who tested positive were living in Thailand.
Some provinces are adding their own restrictions, including demanding negative Covid tests if you’ve arrived from a red zone – Krabi and Trat have announced this already. The only exceptions are if you’ve had full doses of Covid vaccine or have just come from quarantine. Chiang Rai has announced a ‘request’ that citizens stay at home for the next 14 days.
In Phuket, the closure of entertainment venues has been further extended to the start of May.
Expect more provinces to make similar announcements in the next few days.
If you are travelling, or planning to travel, it would be recommended to pre-load the Mor Chana app on your phones and fill out the information. This will help avoid some delays as you arrive in new provinces.
*Readers should also realise that the local provincial health officials report daily as well. Those totals don’t usually find their way into the national daily tally until the next day.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Double truck driver bust yields 2.2 million meth pills, 165 grams of marijuana
Phuket: even “problem foreigners” must mask up or 20k fine
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Sunday update – all the latest news, ANZAC Day | April 25
Burmese military in a shootout near Thai border
3 family members shot and burned in Pattani attack
Clubhouse app a new platform for political debate
International Living magazine ranks Koh Samui among 15 best islands to retire
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
50 Buddhist nuns positive for Covid at Chiang Mai dharma practice centre
Famous Thai gamer dies from Covid after waiting 5 days for test
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Lest we forget – ANZAC Day 2021 for Australians and New Zealanders
All hopes dashed as Indonesian submarine found, 53 people presumed dead
Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Drugs2 days ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
- World2 days ago
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
- Hot News3 days ago
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise