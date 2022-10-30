World
Jerry Lee Lewis, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 87
Early rock music pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis died this weekend at the age of 87. Known for his flamboyant appearance and performances, and his wildly controversial life, Lewis was essential in the popularity and evolution of rock ‘n’ roll music. Lewis had a stroke in 2019 and was erroneously reported to have died on Wednesday, several days before his actual passing.
Lewis’s first single was the smash-hit Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, but his follow-up to Great Balls of Fire became one of the biggest hits of all time, rocketing him to stardom. Even his third single, Breathless, was an immediate chart-topper.
As the wild sounds of rock ‘n’ roll first broke into the mainstream, sharply contrasting with the refined and mature adult contemporary songs of the time, Jerry Lee Lewis created overwhelmingly rhythmic rollicking songs. And that vigour was matched by his stage performance which often involved him climbing on top of his grand piano, playing in fits using his hands and feet, his blonde hair whipping to his rhythmic gyrations.
His life was riddled with controversies and was the subject of the 1989 biopic movie Great Balls of Fire starring Dennis Quaid. Lewis’s first and biggest controversy came just as he was enjoying massive success when at the end of 1957, at the age of 22, he married his bass player’s 13 year old daughter, who was also his cousin.
The secret wedding came out the following year when he went to London to tour, and he was faced with worldwide backlash. Despite the drama, the pair remain married until 1970 and were said to have kept in touch after.
Among his antics, Lewis battled the government over unpaid taxes, had his fair share of drunken rampages, and a string of high-profile divorces. Lewis lived the rock and roll lifestyle and, upon his death, his manager called him “perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.”
“He was there at the beginning, with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, and the rest, and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.”
He began his musical rise at the age of 9 when his parents mortgaged their family farm to buy him a piano. His talented family also included country musician Mickey Gilley and scandalous televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, both cousins.
In 1956 Jerry Lee Lewis headed to Memphis to record at the legendary Sun Records with producer Sam Phillips. How legendary? Artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and even Elvis Presley were recording at the studios alongside Lewis. A jam session received critical acclaim upon later relief, dubbing them the Million Dollar Quartet after all four shot to mega stardom.
With over 50 years of performing, and a presence that shocked and engaged audiences ushering in the era of rock ‘n’ roll, Lewis was said to have died peacefully of natural causes according to his wife Judith.
“He is ready to leave.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Jerry Lee Lewis, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 87
Chaiyanat denies involvement in Yannawa pub management
13 year old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Malaysia
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Korat elephants face further persecution from farmers
US in Asia: President Biden to ASEAN meeting, VP Harris to APEC
Who blew it? Putin blames UK Royal Navy for Nord Stream blast
One Thai national confirmed among those dead in Halloween stampede
Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
Shots fired by Bangkok police in drugs bust car chase
Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves 149 dead, dozens injured
Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
Last Pakistani in Guantanamo Bay goes home
Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters
Is Prayut quiet due to humbleness or unpopularity?
Musk’s Twitter: hate speech spikes, execs sacked, Trump happy
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Guides3 days ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites3 days ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Education3 days ago
How to be an English teacher in Thailand?
- Thailand3 days ago
Japanese tourists want to come to Thailand but can’t find plane tickets
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
- Bangkok3 days ago
Jack White strikes a chord in Bangkok for the first time
- Crime3 days ago
Thai-Brit teen returns home from millionaire’s harem
Recent comments: