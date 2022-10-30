Connect with us

World

Jerry Lee Lewis, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 87

image

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Jerry Lee Lewis, dead at 87. (via BBC)

Early rock music pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis died this weekend at the age of 87. Known for his flamboyant appearance and performances, and his wildly controversial life, Lewis was essential in the popularity and evolution of rock ‘n’ roll music. Lewis had a stroke in 2019 and was erroneously reported to have died on Wednesday, several days before his actual passing.

Lewis’s first single was the smash-hit Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, but his follow-up to Great Balls of Fire became one of the biggest hits of all time, rocketing him to stardom. Even his third single, Breathless, was an immediate chart-topper.

As the wild sounds of rock ‘n’ roll first broke into the mainstream, sharply contrasting with the refined and mature adult contemporary songs of the time, Jerry Lee Lewis created overwhelmingly rhythmic rollicking songs. And that vigour was matched by his stage performance which often involved him climbing on top of his grand piano, playing in fits using his hands and feet, his blonde hair whipping to his rhythmic gyrations.

His life was riddled with controversies and was the subject of the 1989 biopic movie Great Balls of Fire starring Dennis Quaid. Lewis’s first and biggest controversy came just as he was enjoying massive success when at the end of 1957, at the age of 22, he married his bass player’s 13 year old daughter, who was also his cousin.

The secret wedding came out the following year when he went to London to tour, and he was faced with worldwide backlash. Despite the drama, the pair remain married until 1970 and were said to have kept in touch after.

Among his antics, Lewis battled the government over unpaid taxes, had his fair share of drunken rampages, and a string of high-profile divorces. Lewis lived the rock and roll lifestyle and, upon his death, his manager called him “perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.”

“He was there at the beginning, with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, and the rest, and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.”

He began his musical rise at the age of 9 when his parents mortgaged their family farm to buy him a piano. His talented family also included country musician Mickey Gilley and scandalous televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, both cousins.

In 1956 Jerry Lee Lewis headed to Memphis to record at the legendary Sun Records with producer Sam Phillips. How legendary? Artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and even Elvis Presley were recording at the studios alongside Lewis. A jam session received critical acclaim upon later relief, dubbing them the Million Dollar Quartet after all four shot to mega stardom.

With over 50 years of performing, and a presence that shocked and engaged audiences ushering in the era of rock ‘n’ roll, Lewis was said to have died peacefully of natural causes according to his wife Judith.

“He is ready to leave.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
BigHewer
2022-10-30 17:01
Sad news. R.iP. Jerry Lee Lewis. I didn’t know he was still alive.
cowslip
2022-10-30 19:48
Rock & Roll's answer to Donald Trump
image

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
World4 hours ago

Jerry Lee Lewis, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 87
image
Drugs5 hours ago

Chaiyanat denies involvement in Yannawa pub management
image
Crime5 hours ago

13 year old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Malaysia
image
Sponsored2 days ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
image
image
Environment6 hours ago

Korat elephants face further persecution from farmers
image
Thailand6 hours ago

US in Asia: President Biden to ASEAN meeting, VP Harris to APEC
image
Ukraine7 hours ago

Who blew it? Putin blames UK Royal Navy for Nord Stream blast
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
South Korea7 hours ago

One Thai national confirmed among those dead in Halloween stampede
image
Tourism8 hours ago

Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
image
Drugs8 hours ago

Shots fired by Bangkok police in drugs bust car chase
image
South Korea9 hours ago

Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves 149 dead, dozens injured
image
Thailand10 hours ago

Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
image
Politics11 hours ago

Last Pakistani in Guantanamo Bay goes home
image
Money1 day ago

Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters
image
Election1 day ago

Is Prayut quiet due to humbleness or unpopularity?
image
World1 day ago

Musk’s Twitter: hate speech spikes, execs sacked, Trump happy
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending