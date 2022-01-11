50 million baht in ecstasy shipped from Germany seized by Thai Customs

Around 23 kilograms of ecstasy shipped to Thailand from Germany was seized by Thai Customs officials. Reports say the drugs have a street value of more than 50 million baht.

Two parcels, which were declared as chocolate and coffee beans, were delivered to Thailand by sea freight and were destined for Laos. The packages went through an x-ray at the Bangkok Mail Centre yesterday and staff noticed the shapes on the x-ray didn’t appear to be chocolate and coffee beans.

Officers searched the packages and found 50,290 tablets of ecstasy hidden in the bags of coffee and chocolate.

The Customs Department says Thai officials will be more strict in checking and investigating parcels from now on. For this case, involved departments will contact their counterparts in Germany and Laos for a further investigation.