Connect with us

Drugs

4 million methamphetamine pills abandoned after smugglers confronted by Chiang Mai patrol

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pha Muang Force / Internal Security Operations Division 3 Division 2﻿/Facebook

Yesterday, drug smugglers transporting their wares near the Myanmar border in Chiang Mai left 4 million methamphetamine pills behind after an army patrol attempted to stop them.

The accidental drug-drop-off happened in the Fang district in northern Thailand.

The patrol caught sight of 2 men carrying olive green backpacks walking alongside a natural border yesterday. The soldiers requested the 2 men stop walking and submit to a search. The men bolted back in the direction of the border, instead.

It was not clear whether they abandoned their packs as a precautionary measure or in their haste to flee the patrol. The soldiers searched the packs and found each contained 100,000 methamphetamine pills.

Later, the same patrol saw another group of men. This time, there were 20 people who fled rather than being searched and subjected to legal hassles. Reportedly, the group was undeterred by a warning shot the soldiers let off. When the group absconded into the forest, they parted ways with 33, also green, backpacks. Inside, the bags contained nearly 4 million methamphetamine pills.

The police did not say, based on the smuggler headcount, whether some of the smugglers carried more than 1 backpack.

The army announced their drug findings and smuggler run-ins at a press conference held today.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs12 seconds ago

4 million methamphetamine pills abandoned after smugglers confronted by Chiang Mai patrol
Thailand59 mins ago

Swimmers beware: 2 baby crocodiles found in Si Racha lagoon
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

AstraZeneca asks to extend vaccine delivery date amid delays

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Phuket man to be reunited with jail associates after he is rearrested on drug charges
Crime2 hours ago

Methamphetamine en route to Hong Kong seized at Bangkok shipping company
World3 hours ago

Germany hammered by floods, 59 dead; nearby countries also affected
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Visa3 hours ago

Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Thailand4 hours ago

Cremation services at Pathum Thani temple struggle to keep up with rising death toll
Visa4 hours ago

Thailand looks into 10 year visa for the rich allowing land and property ownership
Phuket4 hours ago

11 new local Covid-19 infections today in Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thai PM returns to Government House after third negative Covid test
Thailand5 hours ago

Search party locates missing college student’s body in Chiang Mai
World5 hours ago

European Union slaps travel restrictions on arrivals from Thailand
Tourism5 hours ago

Koh Samui’s tourism hopes pinned on international travellers

Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | The Thai time machine, Thai paperwork and red tape, Covid update
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending