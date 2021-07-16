Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals

The number of active Covid-19 cases has surged past 100,000. Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 9,692 new Covid-19 cases, raising the number of infections currently being treated or monitored to 106,951. Another 67 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today. Since the start of the pandemic last year, 382,907 confirmed infections and 3,099 deaths.

Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections with 2,195 new cases reported today. Since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of the virus, more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bangkok. For Bangkok and surrounding provinces, where infection rates continue to be high, the government imposed tight disease control measures, which went into effect on Monday, including business closures, nightly curfews, and travel restrictions.

In provinces surrounding the capital, 653 new cases were reported in Samut Sakhon, 607 in Samut Prakan, 456 in Nonthaburi, 243 in Pathum Thani, and 202 in Nakhon Pathom.

Coastal provinces Chon Buri and Chachoengsao as well as 5 other provinces are now classified as “dark red” zones under maximum control due to the number of new infections exceeding 100. The ranked on today’s list of the 10 provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 530 in Chon Buri and 374 in Chachoengsao.

Infection rates are also still high in Thailand’s Deep South region near the Malaysian border where the provinces are also classified as “dark red” zones with a nightly curfew and travel restrictions. 264 new cases were reported in Yala and 191 in Pattani.

Vaccine update

13.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since February 28. With a limited supply of vaccines this month, the Thai government is focusing on inoculating those at a high risk of infection, starting with vulnerable groups in Bangkok. Expats in the capital are eligible for a vaccine under the Thai government’s immunisation campaign and can go to ThailandIntervac.com for more information about pre-registration.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was recently approved by Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee to be used as a third “booster” shot as well as a second dose to those who received a dose of the Sinovac vaccine. A chief scientist for the World Health Organisation warned against the mixing of vaccines, calling it a “dangerous trend,” but a spokesperson for Thailand’s CCSA says the use of AstraZeneca to those who have received a Sinovac vaccine is safe with “expert studies and evidence” supporting its efficiency.

Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on