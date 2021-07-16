Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals
The number of active Covid-19 cases has surged past 100,000. Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 9,692 new Covid-19 cases, raising the number of infections currently being treated or monitored to 106,951. Another 67 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today. Since the start of the pandemic last year, 382,907 confirmed infections and 3,099 deaths.
Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections with 2,195 new cases reported today. Since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of the virus, more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bangkok. For Bangkok and surrounding provinces, where infection rates continue to be high, the government imposed tight disease control measures, which went into effect on Monday, including business closures, nightly curfews, and travel restrictions.
In provinces surrounding the capital, 653 new cases were reported in Samut Sakhon, 607 in Samut Prakan, 456 in Nonthaburi, 243 in Pathum Thani, and 202 in Nakhon Pathom.
Coastal provinces Chon Buri and Chachoengsao as well as 5 other provinces are now classified as “dark red” zones under maximum control due to the number of new infections exceeding 100. The ranked on today’s list of the 10 provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 530 in Chon Buri and 374 in Chachoengsao.
Infection rates are also still high in Thailand’s Deep South region near the Malaysian border where the provinces are also classified as “dark red” zones with a nightly curfew and travel restrictions. 264 new cases were reported in Yala and 191 in Pattani.
Vaccine update
13.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since February 28. With a limited supply of vaccines this month, the Thai government is focusing on inoculating those at a high risk of infection, starting with vulnerable groups in Bangkok. Expats in the capital are eligible for a vaccine under the Thai government’s immunisation campaign and can go to ThailandIntervac.com for more information about pre-registration.
The AstraZeneca vaccine was recently approved by Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee to be used as a third “booster” shot as well as a second dose to those who received a dose of the Sinovac vaccine. A chief scientist for the World Health Organisation warned against the mixing of vaccines, calling it a “dangerous trend,” but a spokesperson for Thailand’s CCSA says the use of AstraZeneca to those who have received a Sinovac vaccine is safe with “expert studies and evidence” supporting its efficiency.
Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals
4 million methamphetamine pills abandoned after smugglers confronted by Chiang Mai patrol
Swimmers beware: 2 baby crocodiles found in Si Racha lagoon
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
AstraZeneca asks to extend vaccine delivery date amid delays
Phuket man to be reunited with jail associates after he is rearrested on drug charges
Methamphetamine en route to Hong Kong seized at Bangkok shipping company
Germany hammered by floods, 59 dead; nearby countries also affected
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Cremation services at Pathum Thani temple struggle to keep up with rising death toll
Thailand looks into 10 year visa for the rich allowing land and property ownership
11 new local Covid-19 infections today in Phuket
Thai PM returns to Government House after third negative Covid test
Search party locates missing college student’s body in Chiang Mai
European Union slaps travel restrictions on arrivals from Thailand
Koh Samui’s tourism hopes pinned on international travellers
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui2 days ago
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Crime3 days ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Phuket2 days ago
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
- Bangkok3 days ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines