Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

The number of active Covid-19 cases has surged past 100,000. Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 9,692 new Covid-19 cases, raising the number of infections currently being treated or monitored to 106,951. Another 67 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today. Since the start of the pandemic last year, 382,907 confirmed infections and 3,099 deaths.

Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections with 2,195 new cases reported today. Since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of the virus, more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bangkok. For Bangkok and surrounding provinces, where infection rates continue to be high, the government imposed tight disease control measures, which went into effect on Monday, including business closures, nightly curfews, and travel restrictions.

In provinces surrounding the capital, 653 new cases were reported in Samut Sakhon, 607 in Samut Prakan, 456 in Nonthaburi, 243 in Pathum Thani, and 202 in Nakhon Pathom.

Coastal provinces Chon Buri and Chachoengsao as well as 5 other provinces are now classified as “dark red” zones under maximum control due to the number of new infections exceeding 100. The ranked on today’s list of the 10 provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 530 in Chon Buri and 374 in Chachoengsao.

Infection rates are also still high in Thailand’s Deep South region near the Malaysian border where the provinces are also classified as “dark red” zones with a nightly curfew and travel restrictions. 264 new cases were reported in Yala and 191 in Pattani.

Vaccine update

13.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since February 28. With a limited supply of vaccines this month, the Thai government is focusing on inoculating those at a high risk of infection, starting with vulnerable groups in Bangkok. Expats in the capital are eligible for a vaccine under the Thai government’s immunisation campaign and can go to ThailandIntervac.com for more information about pre-registration.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was recently approved by Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee to be used as a third “booster” shot as well as a second dose to those who received a dose of the Sinovac vaccine. A chief scientist for the World Health Organisation warned against the mixing of vaccines, calling it a “dangerous trend,” but a spokesperson for Thailand’s CCSA says the use of AstraZeneca to those who have received a Sinovac vaccine is safe with “expert studies and evidence” supporting its efficiency.

Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…

Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerFriday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerFriday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)31 seconds ago

Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals
Drugs3 mins ago

4 million methamphetamine pills abandoned after smugglers confronted by Chiang Mai patrol
Thailand1 hour ago

Swimmers beware: 2 baby crocodiles found in Si Racha lagoon

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

AstraZeneca asks to extend vaccine delivery date amid delays
Thailand2 hours ago

Phuket man to be reunited with jail associates after he is rearrested on drug charges
Crime2 hours ago

Methamphetamine en route to Hong Kong seized at Bangkok shipping company
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World3 hours ago

Germany hammered by floods, 59 dead; nearby countries also affected
Visa3 hours ago

Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Thailand4 hours ago

Cremation services at Pathum Thani temple struggle to keep up with rising death toll
Visa4 hours ago

Thailand looks into 10 year visa for the rich allowing land and property ownership
Phuket4 hours ago

11 new local Covid-19 infections today in Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thai PM returns to Government House after third negative Covid test
Thailand5 hours ago

Search party locates missing college student’s body in Chiang Mai
World5 hours ago

European Union slaps travel restrictions on arrivals from Thailand
Tourism5 hours ago

Koh Samui’s tourism hopes pinned on international travellers

Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending