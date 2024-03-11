Youth gangs clash with guns and bombs in Bang Phli

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Gunshots and the explosion of ping-pong bombs shattered the night’s calm at a Bang Phli market parking lot, sparking a confrontation between youth gangs. The incident, which occurred at 12.30am today, led to the immediate arrest of 32 year old individual, identified as Teerawat, who admitted to participating in the shootout.

Police from the Bang Phli station received reports of the violent encounter and rushed to the scene, accompanied by patrol units and investigative teams.

A video captured by residents shows a youth in a white shirt brandishing a firearm and returning fire as others fled in search of cover, while residents shouted warnings.

At the scene, authorities found no casualties, but several suspects had fled. A youth in a white shirt and yellow shorts, matching the description given, was located in the parking lot. Although a search revealed no illegal items on him, Teerawat, confessed to using a gun during the altercation.

He indicated that the weapon was stashed near an ice bucket outside his home, which led police to seize the firearm and a .380 calibre bullet casing as evidence.

Teerawat detailed that he and his friends, ranging in age from 13 to 18 years, totalling seven individuals, had arrived on three motorcycles. They were confronted by another group of four, who fired two to three shots at them without provocation.

Teerawat claimed to have fired back with a .380 calibre blank gun as he fled to the parking lot. He insisted that there was no prior acquaintance with the opposing party and speculated that the conflict might have arisen from his group’s noisy motorbike engines.

Burin Srichaiya, a volunteer foundation officer who witnessed the incident, recounted that before the violence broke out, three motorcycles were revving their engines near the market. Subsequently, another motorcycle emerged from a nearby village, followed by three men brandishing knives and issuing challenges.

Initially perceived as playful banter, the situation escalated when ping-pong bombs were thrown, forcing Burin to seek refuge in his vehicle. The opposing faction then vandalized the motorcycles of Teerawat’s younger companions before Teerawat retaliated with a single gunshot, after which both groups dispersed, reported KhaoSod.

Following the incident, authorities detained Teerawat for further investigation at the Bang Phli station. In addition, they planned to scrutinize the nearby CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the altercation.