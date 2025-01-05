Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a couple driving a 22-wheel truck carrying 24 illegal immigrants from Myanmar, who were attempting to enter Thailand unlawfully. The pair confessed to picking up the immigrants from the roadside near the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot.

The incident unfolded when officers from the Narasuan Task Force, together with local police, conducted a routine vehicle check at the Huai Ya U checkpoint in Mae Sot district late yesterday evening, January 4. Upon inspection, they discovered the immigrants hidden in the truck’s trailer.

The apprehension took place after officials stopped a white, non-scheduled Hino truck with registration number 70-3996 from Tak. The truck, covered with a tarpaulin, was heading towards the city of Tak. The inspection revealed 24 individuals of Myanmar nationality concealed in the trailer, leading to their immediate arrest.

The two individuals are responsible for this operation were later identified as 23 year old Surapich, and 21 year old Waraporn. Both confessed to their involvement in the illegal transport of immigrants.

They admitted to meeting the group in a wooded area near the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 in Mae Sot. The immigrants had travelled from Myawaddy, Myanmar, and were picked up around 8pm yesterday, January 4, following instructions from an individual named Ki, who arranged for their collection.

Surapich and Waraporn explained that this was their second time engaging in such activities. They were promised a payment of 3,000 baht (US$90) per person once they successfully delivered the immigrants to Kamphaeng Phet province, from where the group intended to continue their journey deeper into Thailand.

Officials reminded the couple about the legal implications of aiding illegal immigration, especially given the current health concerns due to a cholera outbreak. They emphasised the potential risks of disease spreading if such activities went unchecked, reported KhaoSod.

Following their confessions, the couple, along with the 24 immigrants, were handed over to Phawo Police Station for further legal proceedings.