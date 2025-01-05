Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:39, 05 January 2025| Updated: 13:39, 05 January 2025
249 1 minute read
Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a couple driving a 22-wheel truck carrying 24 illegal immigrants from Myanmar, who were attempting to enter Thailand unlawfully. The pair confessed to picking up the immigrants from the roadside near the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot.

The incident unfolded when officers from the Narasuan Task Force, together with local police, conducted a routine vehicle check at the Huai Ya U checkpoint in Mae Sot district late yesterday evening, January 4. Upon inspection, they discovered the immigrants hidden in the truck’s trailer.

Advertisements

The apprehension took place after officials stopped a white, non-scheduled Hino truck with registration number 70-3996 from Tak. The truck, covered with a tarpaulin, was heading towards the city of Tak. The inspection revealed 24 individuals of Myanmar nationality concealed in the trailer, leading to their immediate arrest.

The two individuals are responsible for this operation were later identified as 23 year old Surapich, and 21 year old Waraporn. Both confessed to their involvement in the illegal transport of immigrants.

Related news

Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck | News by Thaiger

They admitted to meeting the group in a wooded area near the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 in Mae Sot. The immigrants had travelled from Myawaddy, Myanmar, and were picked up around 8pm yesterday, January 4, following instructions from an individual named Ki, who arranged for their collection.

Surapich and Waraporn explained that this was their second time engaging in such activities. They were promised a payment of 3,000 baht (US$90) per person once they successfully delivered the immigrants to Kamphaeng Phet province, from where the group intended to continue their journey deeper into Thailand.

Advertisements

Officials reminded the couple about the legal implications of aiding illegal immigration, especially given the current health concerns due to a cholera outbreak. They emphasised the potential risks of disease spreading if such activities went unchecked, reported KhaoSod.

Following their confessions, the couple, along with the 24 immigrants, were handed over to Phawo Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck Crime News

Couple arrested smuggling 24 Myanmar immigrants in 22-wheel truck

8 hours ago
Young man shot dead at Songkhla petrol station, police search for suspects Crime News

Young man shot dead at Songkhla petrol station, police search for suspects

8 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew

8 hours ago
Mark your calendars for January 11! Klingande returns to Bangkok Events

Mark your calendars for January 11! Klingande returns to Bangkok

9 hours ago
Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital Crime News

Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

10 hours ago
Foreigner dies in Phuket motorbike crash after losing control Phuket News

Foreigner dies in Phuket motorbike crash after losing control

10 hours ago
Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos Crime News

Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

10 hours ago
Drunken police officer attacks leader&#8217;s son in Uthai Thani party brawl Crime News

Drunken police officer attacks leader’s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

10 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

11 hours ago
Four injured in Bang Lamung multi-vehicle crash on S.R. Road Pattaya News

Four injured in Bang Lamung multi-vehicle crash on S.R. Road

11 hours ago
Russian tourist stabbed in Pattaya convenience store incident Crime News

Russian tourist stabbed in Pattaya convenience store incident

11 hours ago
Thailand police seize 121 cars linked to illegal gambling network Crime News

Thailand police seize 121 cars linked to illegal gambling network

11 hours ago
Thailand abolishes public school uniform hairstyle rules Thailand News

Thailand abolishes public school uniform hairstyle rules

12 hours ago
Four Thai fishermen still held in Myanmar after mass prisoner release Thailand News

Four Thai fishermen still held in Myanmar after mass prisoner release

12 hours ago
Bangkok intensifies efforts to combat severe dust pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok intensifies efforts to combat severe dust pollution

12 hours ago
Thai police officers reassigned over Chinese volunteer training probe Crime News

Thai police officers reassigned over Chinese volunteer training probe

12 hours ago
Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder Central Thailand News

Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder

1 day ago
Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead Northern Thailand News

Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead

1 day ago
Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station Crime News

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

1 day ago
Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver&#8217;s warnings (video) Thailand News

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

1 day ago
Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre Crime News

Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

1 day ago
Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested Crime News

Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

1 day ago
Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

1 day ago
Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop Bangkok News

Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop

1 day ago
Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach Crime News

Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

Police fatally shoot patient wielding axe at Surin Hospital

Published: 11:45, 05 January 2025
Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

Published: 11:19, 05 January 2025
Drunken police officer attacks leader&#8217;s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

Drunken police officer attacks leader’s son in Uthai Thani party brawl

Published: 10:59, 05 January 2025
Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

Thailand braces for heavy rain and cold weather warning

Published: 10:44, 05 January 2025