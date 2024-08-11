Man assaults hairdresser and trashes salon over haircut (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A young man dissatisfied with the hairstyle his mother chose assaulted a female hairdresser and trashed the salon, causing damage worth 10,000 baht. The police seek information to help identify the perpetrator.

Yesterday, August 10, a Facebook user shared CCTV footage from the salon ตามโหงวเฮ้ง อาจารย์ช้าง showing a male customer attacking a hairdresser and vandalising the premises. The video captured the customer, who came for a haircut, physically assaulting the hairdresser and damaging salon property.

The incident occurred with the man’s parents present. Despite their attempts to intervene and apologise to the hairdresser, they eventually escorted their son to a car parked outside the salon and drove away. The post requested information that could help identify the customer, urging anyone with knowledge to contact the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station.

The next day, reporters met 58 year old Thanis, also known as Hairdresser Tu, who was the victim of the physical assault. She recounted that the incident took place in the evening two days ago.

The young man, approximately 25 years old, came to the salon with his parents. He initially seemed content with the hairstyle chosen from the salon’s options, specifically a two-block haircut. The hairdresser began cutting his hair as per his request, frequently consulting him about the length and style.

Throughout the haircut, the mother continually provided input and instructions. Despite this, the young man showed no signs of disagreement. However, upon completion, he suddenly turned to his mother, exclaiming, “Stop ordering me around!” He then kicked over a glass table, threw items around the salon, and punched the hairdresser in the face, causing minor swelling around her eye and pain in her nose.

Hairdresser assault

Other customers, including Professor Chang, the salon owner, attempted to intervene and calm the situation. The young man’s parents also tried to pacify him and apologised for his behaviour before quickly leaving the salon.

The mother fell to the ground during the commotion, adding to the chaos. The hairdresser and other customers were left in shock, especially since there were children present in the salon.

The hairdresser managed to lock the door and noted the car’s registration number. She later sought medical attention and reported the incident to the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station.

Since the incident, there has been no contact from the perpetrator or his family. The hairdresser appealed to them to take responsibility for their actions, reported KhaoSod.

Professor Chang shared his perspective on the incident, expressing disbelief that such violence could occur over a simple haircut.

He mentioned that the salon had engaged in thorough discussions with the customer about the desired hairstyle, making the violent outburst even more unexpected. The damage included two broken clippers and a shattered razor, with an estimated cost of 10,000 baht (US$280).