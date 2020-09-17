image
Crime

Woman arrested after attacking a passenger who ‘stole’ her van seat

Caitlin Ashworth

2 hours ago

Woman arrested after attacking a passenger who &#8216;stole&#8217; her van seat | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Kapook
Who doesn’t want a good seat when riding in a public van? But sometimes people get stuck a bad seat. One woman got so mad at a person for “stealing” her seat, that she attacked her. She’s been arrested and faces charges for causing bodily injury.

On the van ride from Future Park Rangsit to Victory Monument in Bangkok, the woman yelled at another woman for allegedly taking her seat, saying “You have bad behavior” and cursed at her. When the van stopped at the destination, the chased after the other woman, yelling. She then started attacking the woman by pulling her hair, police say.

Police say the attack caused minor injuries. The woman was arrested and faces up to 2 years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht. She also faces public insults charges with a maximum penalty of a month in jail and a fine 10,000 baht.

Thai media says police want citizens to use more peaceful approaches when solving issues. They say “using emotion to solve problems can bring danger to the body and mind.”

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Brian

    September 17, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Needs more Buddhism

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 17, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    There needs to be more unity during covid.

    Reply

Trending