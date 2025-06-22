Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist

CCTV footage under review as police track movements of elusive thief

Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist
Picture courtesy of The Phuket News

Police in Phuket are searching for a burglar who targeted four luxury villas in a single night, stealing items valued at over 2 million baht in Thalang district.

Security footage shared online depicts a man dressed in black scaling the perimeter wall of a villa in Ban Yamu, located in the Pa Khlok subdistrict, on the evening of June 17.

The video, captured around 7.45pm, shows the suspect walking along the wall, seemingly assessing the area, before entering the property. He proceeded to burgle four villas, taking branded handbags, luxury watches, and an unspecified amount of cash.

The stolen possessions belonged to both villa owners and tourists residing in the properties at the time.

Investigators from the Thalang Police Station have gathered evidence from the vehicle used in the suspect’s escape and suspect he is a foreign national. Efforts are underway to apprehend the person and recover the stolen goods, reported The Phuket News.

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News

In similar news, a 50 year old lawyer was left devastated after discovering his luxury two-storey home in Udon Thani had been looted and turned into a drug party venue, with damages estimated at 1.5 million baht.

The incident was reported on June 16, prompting an immediate response from Police Lieutenant Suksan Hasuk, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station. Officers inspected the residence in the Non Khamin community, Nong Bua subdistrict.

The once-elegant property had been ransacked, and valuable items such as aluminium, electrical wiring, car parts, wheels, and air conditioning units were stolen. The home was found in complete disarray. The owner, Apisit, led police through the property, visibly shocked by the destruction.

Inside the bathroom, officers discovered signs of drug use, indicating the intruders likely held a drug-fuelled gathering. Due to the home’s size, multiple people were involved and used narcotics to stay active during the prolonged looting.

