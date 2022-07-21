Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New variant detected in Thailand, doctor calls out CCSA for under-reporting infections
The latest sub-variant of the Covid-19 virus, BA 2.75, has been detected in the southern Thai province of Trang.
Like BA.4 and BA.5, the more recent BA. 2.75 sub-variant is a more transmissible sub-variant of the Omicron strain. The new sub-variant was first detected in India early June and had already spread to 14 other countries, including Japan, Germany, the UK, Canada, US, Australia and New Zealand.
Singapore recently confirmed its first two cases of BA.2.75, from passengers returning from India on July 17. They were asymptomatic and recovered by themselves in isolation. The Singapore Ministry of Health says it had not found any evidence that BA.2.75 caused severe illness, at this stage.
Even though BA. 2.75, nicknamed “Centaurus”, is thought to be highly contagious and capable of “vaccine evasion”, as well as immunity from previous infections, it remains unknown if the mutation causes more serious disease than other variants.
Dr Benjamin Schwessinger from the Australian National University says that s recent study suggests that BA. 2.75 is less immune evasive than BA.4/5 with previous Omicron infection and vaccination.
“At the same time the study found that it is more immune evasive in individuals with prior Delta infection. Hence the growth advantage of BA.2.75 might very well be population dependent.”
US virology expert Matthew Binnicker, the director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester says it is still really early on for us to draw too many conclusions.
“But it does look like… the rates of transmission are showing kind of that exponential increase.”
The Thai Centre for Medical Genomics announced yesterday that the Omicron sub-variant was detected in the southern province of Trang in a sample collected for examination on June 28. They said that the BA.2.75 variant had about 90 mutations when compared with the original Wuhan strain of the coronavirus.
“It is therefore likely to avoid the immunity that has developed from infections by previous variants, and to resist the vaccines that were created for the original Wuhan virus.”
Meanwhile, Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School, locally known as Triampat, located between Bangkok’s city centre and Suvaranabhumi Airport, is suspending onsite classes and returning to remote learning next week after 910 of its students were recently infected by Covid-19.
It is the latest large school forced to revert to online classes because of a sharp rise in accumulated infections among students.
Last week, Bangkok Christian College announced it was resuming online classes after 688 students and 70 teachers and staff were infected with Covid-19.
Chulalongkorn University Associate Professor Dr Thira Woratanarat goaded Thai health officials yesterday with a Facebook post… “2,886 > estimated 96,200” suggesting that the official published numbers from the CCSA were vastly under-reporting the true situation.
In the post he said the number of deaths in the country on Tuesday “was 14th in the world and fourth highest in Asia”.
“Wearing face masks properly is necessary to reduce the risk of getting infected.”
Speaking about the latest BA. 2.75 variant, the doctor said “it hasn’t spread widely to other countries as yet and most cases are in India”.
“Just being careful could reduce the risk of becoming infected from any variant”.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | 9News | BBC
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New variant detected in Thailand, doctor calls out CCSA for under-reporting infections
UPDATE: Poisonous gas another cause of death in Bangkok sewer tragedy
Pattaya mayor launches task force to fix issues around the city
Thailand News Today | Poll shows 2/3rds of Thais tired of wearing masks
New plans to help Pattaya’s homeless reintegrate in society
US upgrades Thailand to Tier 2 in human trafficking report, but…
Three Asian countries have the most useful passport
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast
Thailand’s heavy rain is coming back
Labour minister warns Thai women of trafficking in UAE ‘jobs’
Electric vehicles are now available to rent in Phuket, Thailand
Plan underway to screen Thailand’s no-confidence vote
No confidence debate – Day 2. Transport minister asked to explain 5.7 trillion baht budget.
Indonesian ferry sinks, 13 people aboard still missing
Group of endangered turtles found injured in Japan
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Tourism2 days ago
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
-
Koh Samui4 days ago
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
-
Thailand3 days ago
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes