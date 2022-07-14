Crime
UPDATE: Mother who pimped out 9 year old daughter jailed alongside 2 pedophiles
UPDATE
The Criminal Court of Thailand yesterday jailed a mother of two, who pimped out her 9 year old daughter into prostitution, and two pedophiles.
Under Thai indecency law, an offence to a child not yet over 15 years of age, shall be punished with imprisonment of 10 to 20 years, and fined between 20,000 to 40,000 baht, or imprisonment for life, or death. But, considering the 26 year old mother confessed to her crime, and gave information to the police leading to the arrest of 2 other suspects, her sentence could be lighter.
The Superintendent of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, Pattanapong Sripinphro, reported the mother, Chantra, confessed to her crime and helped police arrest 2 other suspects.
The first suspect was a 33 year old man, named Tossapon, who paid the mother for having sex with the child. The second suspect was a 58 year old man, called Shakelev, who bought a sex video from the mother.
Tossapon confessed to having sex with the child but didn’t ask the mother to record the act on video. He said the mother did it by herself. Shakelev refused to comment, adding he will speak only in court.
Pattanapong revealed that the mother confessed she forced her child into prostitution 5 times, not once as she said before. Police reported the mother’s bank account was in credit by 100,000 baht. Chantra confessed most of the money came from selling porn.
Pattanapong reported that the mother had deleted all of the sex videos and chatroom history, but said the police would recover the data in time and find more suspects.
He added the male suspects would be questioned further to find out whether they had been involved in other similar acts of depravity.
The Criminal Court filed an objection to bail, and all 3 suspects were sent to jail while the police investigated and collected evidence to submit to the court.
ORIGINAL STORY: Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution
A mother was arrested yesterday for forcing her 9 year old daughter into prostitution.
The 26 year old woman, Chantra, was arrested after she posted sexy pictures of herself on Facebook, adding she had a child sex video and underage sex photos for sale. The post soon went viral on social media resulting in members of the public contacting police.
Police, and officers from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, immediately swooped and raided the mother of two’s home in Sara Buri province in central Thailand.
Chantra confessed a man contacted her via Facebook in April last year asking to have sex with her daughter in exchange for 3,000 baht. The woman says she took the money because her family was poor.
The young mother drove to a hotel in Nakhon Pathom province to meet the man and recorded him having sex with her daughter. She confessed she sold it to other men via Facebook for 500 to 800 baht at a time.
Chantra insists she did it only once but accepts what she did was wrong.
She is being further questioned by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division with her daughter in Bangkok today.
Police haven’t filed any charges against the woman yet and she is helping officers search for the men involved in the child sex abuse.
Police identified the man from the video. He lived near a hotel where they met but he fled before the police arrived.
Chantra’s husband, and the girl’s stepfather, travelled to Nakhon Pathom with his wife and daughter on that day but says he was unaware of the setup.
Chantra told her husband she needed her daughter for a personal matter and asked him to wait in a nearby shopping mall. He didn’t think anything unusual was taking place and said his stepdaughter didn’t show any signs of distress after the event.
The husband added that he would take care of his 2 stepdaughters if Chantra gets imprisoned, admitting he loved the children like his biological daughter. He said he could support the children as he had work.
SOURCE: Thairath | PPTV HD | Channel 3
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police shoot grenade-yielding man holding woman hostage in northeast Thailand
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
This city in Laos is a hit with Thai tourists
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Police search for 3 rogue cops & soldier involved in illegal gun trade
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Boat capsizes in eastern Thailand, survivors cling to buoy for hours
Mother & daughter rescued from drowning at Khon Kaen Airport
Park officials save mother and baby elephant in central Thailand
Nearly 1,000 hotels in Phuket are currently considered “illegal”
UPDATE: Mother who pimped out 9 year old daughter jailed alongside 2 pedophiles
CAAT allows food and drinks to be served on domestic flights in Thailand
Thailand moves into top 10 of best countries to live for expats
Wind plunges trees onto houses in Phuket
Today is National No Alcohol Day in Thailand
Ex British squaddie commits suicide at Pattaya shooting range
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution
Football fans scramble for FREE Liverpool – Man U tickets in Bangkok
Police raid 14 scam call centres in Pattaya, resulting in one arrest
Dead sea turtle with plastic lodged in its throat washes up on Phuket beach
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
SOS & Allianz Ayudhya hungry to feed Thailand
Top 5 destinations for a weekend trip near Bangkok in July (2022)
Thai tourist visa fees might be suspended until the end of 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
- Thailand2 days ago
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
- Property1 day ago
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
- Property2 days ago
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
- Medical3 days ago
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
- Bangkok3 days ago
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
- Health3 days ago
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution
Recent comments: