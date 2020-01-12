Two motorbike thieves nabbed in Phuket | The Thaiger

Police are doubling down with their overt support of the new biometrics system at airports. A high-level disagreement over the 2.1 billion baht contract for the biometrics equipment and installation, is emerging as the reason for last yea’s mystery side-lining of the former head of Thailand’s immigration Bureau, Surachat Hakparn.

Ever since the introduction of the systems at airports across the country, against the recommendation of the former head of the Immigration Bureau, senior police have sung the praises of the Biometrics system at numerous specially convened media conferences.

Yesterday, police Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang, the man who took over the top job at the Immigration Bureau, spoke out in support of the Biometrics system, saying it’s “efficient”. At a media scrum on Wednesday former Police Lieutenant General Surachat Hakparn, now the special advisor to the PM’s office, expressed his beliefs that the biometrics system was not efficient and the contract process was not transparent.

As the spat over the contract between senior police becomes more public, Pol.Lt. Gen Sompong says he wants to know where Surachat (aka. Big Joke) got his information “because the biometrics system is used internationally and has helped arrest many international criminals who have been hiding in Thailand from the legal punishment in their own nations”.

“The system has helped build Thailand’s security foundation. The system even helps prevent corruption which makes the biometrics system worth what it costs.”

Also getting on the Biometrics band-wagon is Police Major General Surapong Chaijan from the Immigration Police…

“The biometrics system helps lift the nation’s immigration office to an international level, Pol.Lt.Gen Surachet should not bring in the biometrics system into his own personal conflicts. Officials from other government sectors have evaluated whether the biometrics system really works. Confirmations show that the system is efficient.

Ever since the introduction of the Biometrics system, scanning passengers’ fingerprints using advanced facial recognition technology, there have been 48 million people entering and leaving Thailand.

“4,353 arrests have been made to persons on the blacklist, 126,989 persons have been found to have overstayed in Thailand while 3,166 has been arrested with a total fine of over 240 million baht.”

“The project is transparent and can be verified at every process.”

During his speculation about the possible motives for the Monday drive-by shooting of his Lexus SUV parked outside a Patpong massage parlour, Surachat never criticised the actual efficiency of the biometrics system, only the extended contractual negotiation san transparency of the contract procurement.

There are over 1,300 biometric devices across Thailand at international airports and borders.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

PHOTOS: INN News