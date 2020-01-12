Two motorbike thieves nabbed in Phuket | The Thaiger

Crime
Two motorbike thieves nabbed in Phuket
Two men have been arrested in Phuket last night. They’ve been charged with stealing motorcycles and then reselling them.
One of the arrested men is an unemployed 36 year old tour bus driver. According to police, he was able to convince a 21 year old accomplice, who was his neighbour, to help him steal the motorcycles,. The stolen motorbikes were then delivered to a shop where they were disassembled and the spare parts sold to a ‘dealer’.
The former bus driver has admitted to the crime and has been assisting local Phuket police with their enquiries.
“I have been jobless for several months and I was desperate.”
Crime
Mother and daughter busted for selling meth pills in Thailand’s north east
A mother and daughter are currently in custody after their arrest for selling ‘yaba’, or methamphetamine pills in Kalasin, north east Thailand.
The 54 year old woman, named only as Sang, and her 25 year old daughter Tarnthip, were arrested at their home in the northeastern city of Kalasin with 13 yaba pills and the 280 baht cash used in the sting operation. They tearfully admitted to police they needed money to support Tharnthip’s three year old boy.
Police heard that teenagers and adults were getting the pills from a home in Kalasin City. A detective went to the home and acted as a customer. Sang went behind the house and returned with the pills which she handed to the detective. Officers immediately surrounded the house.
While they were arresting Sang, Tarnthip came into the house with her son. Police say she was acting suspiciously so they searched her and found more methamphetamine pills hidden in her clothes.
The suspects told police they worked at a factory in Bangkok until Tarnthip’s father died, when they moved back to Kalasin to raise her young son.
Broke, jobless and with a child to care for, Sang turned to selling drugs and Tarnthip soon followed, according to the police report. They sold methamphetamine pills for 70 baht apiece. They told police they would sometimes deliver the drugs but often customers would come to collect the drugs from the house.
Both suspects have been handed over for prosecution. The young boy is currently in the care of a relative.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Senior police double down with their praise of the new Biometrics system at Thai airports
Police are doubling down with their overt support of the new biometrics system at airports. A high-level disagreement over the 2.1 billion baht contract for the biometrics equipment and installation, is emerging as the reason for last yea’s mystery side-lining of the former head of Thailand’s immigration Bureau, Surachat Hakparn.
Ever since the introduction of the systems at airports across the country, against the recommendation of the former head of the Immigration Bureau, senior police have sung the praises of the Biometrics system at numerous specially convened media conferences.
Yesterday, police Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang, the man who took over the top job at the Immigration Bureau, spoke out in support of the Biometrics system, saying it’s “efficient”. At a media scrum on Wednesday former Police Lieutenant General Surachat Hakparn, now the special advisor to the PM’s office, expressed his beliefs that the biometrics system was not efficient and the contract process was not transparent.
As the spat over the contract between senior police becomes more public, Pol.Lt. Gen Sompong says he wants to know where Surachat (aka. Big Joke) got his information “because the biometrics system is used internationally and has helped arrest many international criminals who have been hiding in Thailand from the legal punishment in their own nations”.
“The system has helped build Thailand’s security foundation. The system even helps prevent corruption which makes the biometrics system worth what it costs.”
Also getting on the Biometrics band-wagon is Police Major General Surapong Chaijan from the Immigration Police…
“The biometrics system helps lift the nation’s immigration office to an international level, Pol.Lt.Gen Surachet should not bring in the biometrics system into his own personal conflicts. Officials from other government sectors have evaluated whether the biometrics system really works. Confirmations show that the system is efficient.
Ever since the introduction of the Biometrics system, scanning passengers’ fingerprints using advanced facial recognition technology, there have been 48 million people entering and leaving Thailand.
“4,353 arrests have been made to persons on the blacklist, 126,989 persons have been found to have overstayed in Thailand while 3,166 has been arrested with a total fine of over 240 million baht.”
“The project is transparent and can be verified at every process.”
During his speculation about the possible motives for the Monday drive-by shooting of his Lexus SUV parked outside a Patpong massage parlour, Surachat never criticised the actual efficiency of the biometrics system, only the extended contractual negotiation san transparency of the contract procurement.
There are over 1,300 biometric devices across Thailand at international airports and borders.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
SOURCE: INN News
Central Thailand
Gunman wasn’t after gold – investigators speculate about killer’s motives
Investigators have become suspicious of the motives of the lone gunman who shot and killed three people, injuring another four, at the Aurora Gold Shop in the Robinsons Mall in Lopburi on Thursday. They are seeking more information on the victims as the gold stolen was such a small amount – the suspicion is that the target wasn’t the gold jewellery.
Lopburi city district is about 150 kilometres north of Bangkok.
Three people including a two year old were systematically shot and killed, and four others wounded, when the gunman entered the gold shop. After strolling into the shop, shooting at the customers and staff, the gunman jumped onto the glass counter and stole a few trays of gold jewellery. The value was estimated to be around 500,000 baht.
The shooting happened about fifteen minutes before the mall was set to close for the night. After the robbery the gunman shot and killed a security guard before escaping on a motorcycle. There was no number plate on the motorcycle.
Two of the wounded were a husband and wife who were browsing gold jewellery with their daughter when the gunmen strolled into the shop. The couple are reported to be prominent business people in the province. They both underwent surgery and were still recovering this morning. Their daughter escaped unharmed.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his condolences to the victims’ families and condemned the gunman for killing the young two year old boy, saying “such an action was deplorable”.
Social media has also roundly condemned the robber and claiming that the death penalty was the best punishment for such a heinous crime. There has also been speculation online that the actions and attire of the assailant gave the appearance of an army-trained soldier. He was clearly trained in the use of his weapon.
The Crime Suppression Division say they are now getting more information on the victims business and personal profiles to try and uncover any possible motives for the crime.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
