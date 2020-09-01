Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border | The Thaiger

A truck flipped over, critically injuring 2 people, after police chased a truck with Burmese workers who allegedly crossed the border illegally. The government recently ordered border officials to step up their patrol on Myanmar border and make sure people aren’t crossing illegally after the neighboring country reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

Immigration police in the northern province Tak noticed an empty truck heading west to the Thai-Myanmar border in the Mae Sot district. About an hour later, 2 trucks came back full of people. Officials pulled the vehicles over.

1 truck drove off while the other crashed into an officer’s personal car, slightly injuring the officer. The first truck started the police chase and flipped over, critically injuring 2 workers. Thai media did not report on the details of the chase.

13 Burmese workers allegedly entered Thailand illegally, and the driver of 1 of the trucks was a 30 year old local, Thai media reports. Police say the workers were told to pay 12,000 to 13,000 baht depending on where they wanted to go.

Immigration police suspect there are more people illegally crossing the border and say they’ve seen other suspicious trucks driving fast to and from the border.

SOURCE: Thai Residents