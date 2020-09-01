PM confirms negligence in officials’ handling of “Boss” case

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says it’s clear that negligence played a part in the handling of hit-and-run charges against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya. The Red Bull heir was facing numerous charges following a 2012 hit-and-run in Bangkok, in which a police officer died after being dragged under a Ferrari being driven by Vorayuth. He failed to appear for no fewer than 8 legal summonses, eventually fleeing the country. Last month, the Office of the Attorney-General dropped all charges against him, a move that caused uproar around the country.

The brother of the 47 year old policeman, who was mown down by the Ferrari and dragged 100 metres along Sukhumvit Road, expressed his dismay at the process which had dragged on for nearly 8 years, indicating frustration with the sense of impunity in Thailand’s criminal justice system for wealthy and well-connected Thais. Thursday this week will signal the 8th anniversary since the incident that has shocked Thais and dragged the country’s judicial system into the world spotlight.

The nationwide backlash led the PM to form a committee to investigate alleged misconduct in the handling of the case. The Bangkok Post reports that the committee, headed up by Vicha Mahakun, has submitted its findings to the PM, who was speaking after reading the report.

“Negligence has been detected in many parts of the past handling of the case. With these facts in hand now, the government will form a new committee to work on the five points identified by the Vicha-led committee.”

The PM points out that the entire justice system is not at fault, but rather certain individuals. It’s understood he plans to discuss the findings of the report at today’s Cabinet meeting, after which he will summarise the report for the public, and discuss it further with the media. Vicha says, by making the report’s contents public, the PM hopes to show that the government intends to act on the failings identified. He says the report calls for reform of both law enforcement and prosecution organisations.

“The report contains everything and won’t leave any unanswered question. Names, positions and organisations of the wrongdoers are all in it.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post