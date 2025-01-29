Drug courier shot in police chase, 800,000 meth pills seized

Picture courtesy of Metropolitan Police Division 9

In Sai Noi district, Nonthaburi, a drug courier was shot and injured during a police chase that resulted in the seizure of 800,000 methamphetamine pills early yesterday morning, January 28.

Police, led by Police Major General Khomsit Rangsai, chief of Metropolitan Police Division 9, positioned themselves discreetly along a road in tambon Khunsri around 3am. They were acting on information that a significant quantity of drugs was being transported through the area.

Advertisements

As the suspect’s vehicle, bearing Bangkok registration plates, approached, the officers signalled for it to stop. However, the driver accelerated, hitting three police vehicles in an attempt to escape. In response, officers fired at the vehicle’s tyres and pursued it.

The vehicle was eventually halted, and the driver, identified as 35 year old Kritsana from Songkhla, was apprehended. He sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg and was transported to Sai Noi Hospital. The vehicle displayed two bullet holes in the left rear window.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered four black plastic bags, each containing 200,000 methamphetamine pills. Kritsana was initially charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine pills with intent to sell, attempting to kill officers on duty, and resisting arrest, reported Bangkok Post.

Police reported that the suspect had been hired to deliver the drugs, and the investigation is being expanded.

In similar news, Crime Suppression Division officers stationed at the Phuket City Police Station stumbled upon a drug stash on a routine patrol landing a van driver in hot water in a nail-biting escapade.

Advertisements

The clock had barely ticked past 5.30pm on January 19 when officers on routine patrol caught sight of a man behaving suspiciously near a red booth, clutching something in his left hand like it was gold dust.

The man, later identified as 40 year old Ekkaudom Phantha from Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, wasn’t hanging around to explain himself and took off.