Transgender scammer causes distress in Thai massage deception

A 39 year old transgender, identified as Luk, was brought in for questioning by the Bang Yai police in Nonthaburi over allegations of impersonating a Thai massage housekeeper to scam men into paying deposits for services.

The incident caused significant distress to the real housekeeper, 53 year old Thanida, who had strangers regularly knocking on her door due to the deception.

Yesterday, February 21, police, including Police Colonel Ronnapat Thapthimthongchai and Police Colonel Payu Nilla-aor, invited Luk for questioning from their residence in Bang Yai district. Luk admitted to using Thanida’s room number to deceive men seeking services.

Luk claimed not to have intended to cause harm and apologised to the community, journalists, and Thanida, stating ignorance of the potential distress caused.

At 3.30pm, Kan Jompalang, a social activist, accompanied Thanida to the police station following Luk’s questioning.

Although Luk faced initial charges of causing a public nuisance, no men affected by the scam have yet filed official complaints, fearing social embarrassment.

Luk explained that the scam stemmed from resentment towards men who sought services at low prices, viewing transgender people as cheap outlets.

Luk admitted to using social media to attract men and would provide Thanida’s address if the deposit was low. Luk expressed remorse and vowed not to repeat the actions.

Thanida, visibly affected, explained the constant disturbances and stress the situation caused her family, leading them to consider selling their residence. She expressed confusion over why her room number was misused and raised concerns for future safety.

Kan Jompalang warned others against similar acts, emphasising the potential legal consequences and karmic repercussions of harming others, including families and relatives.

Pol. Col. Ronnapat confirmed ongoing investigations, noting Luk’s cooperation and confession. The case, initially a public nuisance charge, could expand if affected parties file complaints regarding the deposit, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, past incidents involving Luk, such as an air conditioning theft, are under investigation for further legal action.