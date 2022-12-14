Connect with us

Thieves ransack a Patong rental house

Thieves seriously damage Patong rental house, photo by The Phuket Express.

Thieves ransacked a rental house in Patong, stealing almost everything including doors and window panes. The house owner, 44 year Phatsamon Chompanat, reported the incident to Patong Police on Monday.

Phatsamon said she had left her house locked when she left Phuket two years ago. She said she occasionally came back to visit the house to clean it. When she went to visit the house on December 11, she was horrified at what she found. 

Phatsamon’s house had been ransacked, with several valuable items stolen. The thieves had even removed doors and window panes. The dismayed house owner said she now has to hire someone to tear out all the damaged parts that are unusable, The Phuket News reported. 

Phatsamon warned people who leave their properties for long periods to register them as unoccupied and have officers check on the properties sometimes. 

Patong Police are currently hunting for the thieves. 

This news comes after a similar incident happened to a Danish expat in Koh Samui just last week. The man returned home from a five-month holiday to find that someone had ransacked three of his homes and stolen nearly everything inside. 

The 43 year old man had been travelling abroad for nearly half a year with his Thai wife. Their homes are in Maenam on the northern coast of the popular holiday island. Damages and stolen items totalled over 3 million baht, according to the couple’s estimate.

The couple’s property held three two-storey wooden houses in a quiet area. The Danish man said he has lived in Samui for 15 years and never experienced anything similar to having his homes ransacked and his possessions stolen.

Possessions such as a 50,000 baht mountain bike and a 30,000 baht television were pilfered. Four leather sofas worth a total of 120,000 baht were also taken and 80,000 baht worth of air conditioners had even been pried off the walls.

After the latest incident in Patong, police will hopefully be able to bring the thieves to justice.

 

