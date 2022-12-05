Connect with us

Crime

Everything stolen from Danish man’s 3 homes on Koh Samui

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Danish man came home from holiday to find his Koh Samui homes ransacked and everything stolen. (via TPN National)

A Danish expat living in Koh Samui returned home from a five-month holiday to a most unpleasant surprise. Someone had ransacked his three homes and stolen nearly everything inside. The 43 year old man had been travelling abroad for nearly half a year with his Thai wife. Their homes are in Maenam on the northern coast of the popular holiday island. Damages and stolen items totalled over 3 million baht, according to the couple’s estimate.

Maenam is generally a peaceful and quiet subdistrict in Koh Samui, about 20 minutes drive from the busy tourist and party area in Chaweng. The couple’s property held three two-storey wooden houses in a quiet area. The Danish man said he has lived in Samui for 15 years and never experienced anything similar to having his homes ransacked and his possessions stolen.

Possessions such as a 50,000 baht mountain bike and a 30,000 baht television were pilfered. Four leather sofas worth a total of 120,000 baht were also taken and 80,000 baht worth of air conditioners had even been pried off the walls. The thieves didn’t steal gently either. The houses were trashed, with holes in the walls and ceilings and anything they didn’t take was strewn all over the floors.

The couple normally had a housekeeper taking care of the three houses, but she had left around the same time they started travelling. A relative of the man’s wife had seen two men on a motorbike making many trips to the empty homes while the owners travelled. She thought it was suspicious and went to check on the houses only to find them completely destroyed and stripped of valuables.

The relative said she believes that the thieves must live in a neighbouring community. After contacting the Koh Samui Police, officers investigated and found one 42 year old man who had some of the stolen items from his homes.

They are searching for more people involved in the crime now. The Danish man said he no longer feels safe in his community.

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime2 hours ago

Everything stolen from Danish man’s 3 homes on Koh Samui
Vietnam3 hours ago

Thai Vietjet resumes Bangkok-Da Lat flights after 3-year break
Chon Buri3 hours ago

A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns
Politics4 hours ago

Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Technology4 hours ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand
Hot News4 hours ago

Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phang Nga5 hours ago

Four orcas spotted playing near the Similan Islands
Economy6 hours ago

Arrogant Thai construction company rips off Myanmar migrant workers
Bangkok7 hours ago

Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Malaysia8 hours ago

Big Joke ready to extradite Malaysian super-crook ‘Teddy’
Hot News8 hours ago

Thai govt’s chemical castration policy takes effect next month
Transport9 hours ago

RTP urges Thai drivers not to ignore e-tickets, they’re real, not fake
Transport9 hours ago

A few good apples – Taxi drivers are not all bad
Hot News10 hours ago

Pro-monarchy ‘dictator’ must be stopped from retiring in Australia, say Thai asylum activists
Events10 hours ago

Father’s Day celebrated throughout Thailand today
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending