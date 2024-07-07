Thai woman injured in alleged attack by Indian national in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Thai woman sustained injuries following an alleged attack by an Indian national in Pattaya early yesterday. Pattaya City Police were alerted to the incident at 2.50am on Pattaya Beach Road near Soi 13/1 in Nongprue. Emergency responders, police, and local media rushed to the scene in front of a convenience store.

The injured woman, 20 year old Natthawadee Mueanthawong, appeared intoxicated and had facial injuries. She was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Korrapin, a 22 year old witness who did not provide her full name, informed Pattaya police that she observed Natthawadee, who was bleeding heavily from her face, running from the direction of Pattaya Beach and shouting for help.

The victim said she was attacked by an Indian national but did not elaborate on what led to the attack, whether she knew the suspect, or if there had been any prior dispute, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya City Police have advised Natthawadee to file an official report once she recovers. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to determine the sequence of events and proceed with legal action.

In related news, a viral video on Thai social media platforms showed three Indian men involved in a physical altercation in the middle of the road in Pattaya. The motive for the incident has not been made public.

The video, shared on social media and by several news agencies on June 30, featured two Indian men in striped shirts attacking another Indian man in black clothes on a road later identified as South Pattaya Road, outside the Marine Plaza Hotel.

A Thai woman, believed to be the girlfriend of the Indian man in black clothes, intervened in the assault before the video cut off.

Amarin TV reported that the altercation took place at approximately 6.10am on Saturday, June 29, near Soi South Pattaya 16.