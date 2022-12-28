Connect with us

Thai woman hides 400 yaba pills in vagina to cover for drug-dealing husband

Photo via One31

A Thai woman hid 402 pills of yaba (methamphetamine) inside her vagina in an attempt to cover for her drug-dealing husband during a raid at his house in Khon Kaen province in northeast Thailand on Monday.

As the sun rose on Monday, officers from Ban Had Police Station raided the home of a suspected drug trafficker. Police were met by the suspected drug dealer’s wife, 30 year old Urairat, who said she desperately needed to use the bathroom.

A female officer accompanied Urairat to the bathroom and questioned her. Urairat admitted she was hiding two bags of yaba tablets inside her vagina, each containing 200 tablets and a small bag containing two tablets.

Urairat confessed to the officer that she was attempting to cover up for her 46 year old husband Thepnapa. “I love my husband very much,” she told police.

After Urairat removed the drugs from her body under the female officer’s supervision, police asked her husband, “Where did the drugs come from?”

In response, Thepnapa turned to his wife and asked, “Fatty, where did the drugs come from, Fatty?”

Police found a further 612 yaba tablets inside Thepnapa’s bedroom.

Urairat’s 35 year old brother Watcharakorn, who also lives at the property, tested positive for methamphetamine and was found in possession of 75 yaba tablets.

Police seized the drugs and arrested Thepnapa, Urairat, and Watcharakorn. All three were taken to Ban Had Police Station for questioning.

Police charged Thepnapa and Urairat under suspicion of, “distributing a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) in violation of the law.”

Watcharakorn was charged with the same crime and one additional charge, “using a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) in violation of the law.”

Thepnapa told police that he bought the drugs from a dealer in the Ban Phai district. After interrogating the three suspects, police identified and arrested a further four suspected drug dealers in the province.

Police arrested a 64 year old man named Thewet under suspicion of, “selling a Category 1 illicit narcotic (methamphetamine) intended for distribution” (614 tablets).

In total, Ban Had police officers seized 1,089 yaba tablets in the district on Monday.

 




