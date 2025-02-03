Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Tak province, security officials apprehended a man and confiscated a substantial number of computers, mobile phones, and SIM cards connected to call centre scams in Mae Ramat district.

On Saturday, February 1, a joint force consisting of soldiers from the Ratchamanu Task Force, border patrol police, and administrative officials established checkpoints along the Thai-Myanmar border in tambon Mae Ramat. During their operation, they intercepted a Toyota pickup truck and discovered 1,251 mobile phones, 274 SIM cards, and 19 computers inside the vehicle.

Advertisements

The driver, identified only as 45 year old Tid, admitted to being paid 5,000 baht (US$150) to collect these items from a location near the Moei River at Bann Nam Dib Bon Warn village within the district. He was instructed to send them through a private parcel delivery service to an individual named Pawalee in Watthana Nakhon district of Sa Kaeo, a border province adjacent to Cambodia.

Colonel Natthakorn Ruantip, commander of the Ratchamanu Task Force overseeing five of Tak’s nine districts, revealed that preliminary investigations suggested the electronics belonged to a call-centre network operating in Myawaddy, Myanmar, opposite Tak’s Mae Sot district.

“They intended to transfer their operations to the Cambodian side, opposite Sa Kaeo.”

The police are continuing their investigation to identify additional suspects involved in the network, reported Bangkok Post.

Tid was transported to Mae Ramat police station for further questioning.

Advertisements

In similar news, Cyber police arrested a 32 year old woman from Suphan Buri for her involvement with a call centre scam that targeted a grandmother and her grandson.

The scam involved luring victims across the border to Poipet for facial scans, with around 30 people being deceived each month.

On January 20, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwpan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, alongside Police Major General Wiwat Kamchamnarn, Deputy Commissioner, directed Police Major General Chatchapandakan Klaiklueng, Acting Commander of Division 3, and Police Colonel Apirak Champarsi, Superintendent of Division 1, to arrest Pimphan.