Thai police seize 10.6 million meth pills in major drug bust

Coordinated raids expose sophisticated concealment tactics

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of Panumate Tanraksa

Police in the far north of Thailand conducted two significant drug seizures, uncovering a total of 10 million methamphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of speaker boxes and an additional 600,000 pills in parcels at an express delivery service.

The incidents occurred in Phrae and Chiang Rai provinces, as revealed by Police Region 5 yesterday, July 1. In Phrae, officers stopped a six-wheel truck with plates from Maha Sarakham at a checkpoint in tambon Huai Rai, Den Chai district.

The truck was transporting speaker boxes. Upon scanning these boxes, sacks were found concealed inside, containing 10 million methamphetamine pills.

In Chiang Rai, Mueang police received a tip-off from the owner of a KEX Express branch near Wat Rong Khun about four suspicious parcels left for delivery. Upon inspection, each parcel was found to contain 150,000 meth pills, reported Bangkok Post.

The police have not disclosed details regarding the timing of the seizures, the people involved, or the scope of the smuggling operations. Investigations are ongoing, with further arrests anticipated.

In similar news, a special forces cavalry unit, Chaiyanuphap, engaged in a firefight with about 30 drug traffickers during a patrol in Chiang Mai’s Mueang Na subdistrict, Chiang Dao district, on June 23. The operation led to the seizure of over six million methamphetamine pills.

Troops from the 2nd Cavalry Company of the Chaiyanuphap Task Force were conducting a patrol in Baan Arunothai when they encountered the group, each carrying a modified backpack loaded with drugs. Upon attempting to search, the traffickers opened fire, triggering a five-minute gunfight. Fortunately, no soldiers were injured during the clash.

After the shootout, the operation team secured the area and conducted a thorough search, uncovering 30 modified backpacks, each containing 200,000 methamphetamine pills, for a total of six million tablets.

Major General Kidakorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Muang Forces, directed Colonel Maitree Srisantia, the force’s chief of staff, to supervise the inspection and confiscation of the narcotics.

