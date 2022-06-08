Thai police arrest 6 suspects for 20 million baht Covid-19 test scam

Police from Thailand’s Consumer Protection Police Division announced today that 6 suspects have been arrested for a 20 million baht Covid-19 test scam. The suspects allegedly offered to sell ATK tests on 4 Facebook pages, charging about 10,000 people 900 baht per box when there was a shortage of test kits, according to Police Major General Anant Nanasombat. After the test kits didn’t arrive, the buyers couldn’t contact the sellers.

Now, Anant promises to catch the plotters behind the scam. The 6 people caught so far range from 19-48 years old. They were arrested in the Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, Yasothon and Songkhla provinces. The division’s superintendent, Police Colonel Neti Wongkularb, said that about 20 million baht had circulated through the suspects’ bank accounts. The suspects include 5 men and one woman.

This isn’t the first time Thai criminals have used illnesses as opportunities to make bucks. Last month, a Bangkok nurse was arrested, accused of defrauding the public in a flu vaccine scam that netted millions of baht.

The nurse had launched a scheme to administer flu vaccines at companies, factories, and government offices. She allegedly told investors they could make 25 baht per vaccine dose, claiming she had signed a deal with healthcare firm, Abbot Laboratories, in Bangkok. Initially, investors received some returns, before the payments came to a halt and the scam was uncovered.

Following complaints from multiple people who had lost over five million baht, the authorities launched an investigation and found that no deal existed with Abbott Laboratories.

