Thai police and organisations award people money for videos of traffic violators

As part of a road safety campaign, Royal Thai Police collaborated with several organisations and companies to award people with cash for video clips of traffic violations. During the “7 Dangerous Days” of Thailand’s Songkran holiday, when the number of road deaths usually spikes, drivers took dashboard videos of other drivers violating traffic laws.

The winners earned prize money from 2,000-20,000 baht. Royal Thai Police, Viriyah Insurance, Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, JS100 Radio and FM91 Radio, awarded a total of 120,000 baht for more than 20 video clips. RTP also awarded the winners with certificates. Police chief General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said…

“The campaign aims to encourage people to submit video evidence in case of an accident so officials can track down traffic law violators, as well as publish the clips on the police’s Facebook page to promote public awareness about road safety.”

This news comes after Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced last week that he aims to cut the number of road deaths in Thailand by 2/3 by 2027. Thailand has the ninth highest road death rate in the world, with 32.7 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the World Health Organisation.

Thailand’s target for 2027 is to cut this number to 12 people per 100,000. The so-called “Vision Zero” goal for 2050 is to completely eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries. Vision Zero strategy first started in Sweden but has become a policy goals for other countries battling road death tolls. PM Prayut says the 2050 goal will be hard to achieve, but claims it’s possible if everyone cooperates.

Although the Songkran holidays are long over, you can still submit your dashboard clips each month to the following Facebook pages: @SocialMediaRoyalThaiPolice, @js100radio, @fm91trafficpro, @highway1193 or @thaimetropolice.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News