Crime
Thai PM orders investigation into dropping of “Boss” charges
Responding to a massive outpouring of outrage, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is ordering an official inquiry into the Attorney General’s prosecution team and their decision to drop a reckless driving charge against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, an heir to the Red Bull fortune and grandson of the company’s founder.
A spokesperson claims that the PM is “following the issue closely” and is instructing departments to gather facts about the prosecution’s investigation and to explain reasons why “Boss” should not be pursued and arrested, in accordance with the law. The Office of the Attorney General says they had found new evidence which formed the basis of their dropping of charges.
The PM has also hit out at the media saying that they shouldn’t “seize on the controversy” and asked critics not to “distort facts or cause misunderstanding”. The PM has insisted he has not interfered in the cases and the “prosecution works under no political pressure”.
An MP for the Palang Pracharat Party, the ruling coalition party in the government, Sira Jenjaka, as chairman of a House committee on justice and human rights, has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday, July 29 when police and prosecutors will be “invited in for questioning” about the case.
“As far as I’m concerned, there has been only been attempts to seek justice for the suspect (Boss), while not a single person at the Royal Thai Police Office has ever tried to seek justice for the dead police officer or at the very least tried to protect the integrity of the police as a whole.”
At a news conference on Friday, police spokesman Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen says that the dropping of charges was done “according to standard procedure” and did not involve favouritism. He claimed police had made known to the prosecutors the evidence they had collected and the results of their investigation and the prosecutors made the decision to drop the charge.
The prosecution’s decision to drop the charge against Boss Yoovidhya has stirred outrage among the public who see it as another example of a “culture of impunity enjoyed by the rich”. Social media is demanding that the Attorney-General specify the reasons behind the decision. Netizens are also noting that the Yoovidhya family donated 300 million baht to the government to handle Covid-19 back in April, just 2 months before the AG and prosecutors dropped the charges.
Mr Vorayuth was accused of being behind the wheel when his Ferrari hit and killed 47 year old Pol Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, a motorcycle policeman, on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok, on September 3, 2012.
35 year old Boss Voovidhya was accused for the hit-and-run death of a police officer in 2012 and fled the country 5 years later after failing to appear in court after 8 legal summonses, each time claiming he had to attend to business affairs. In 2017 he eventually travelled in the family’s private jet to Singapore and then, eventually, to London. The media were able to track him down a number of times, something the Thai police or Interpol were unable to do. The Yoovidhya family was ranked Asia’s 6th richest, with a fortune of $24.5 billion (778 billion baht), according to a Bloomberg report in August last year.
Charges of speeding and failing to stop and help a crash victim were dropped earlier as a result of time lapsing in the statute of limitations. But the charges of reckless driving still had another 7 years to prosecute, But it emerged last week that the prosecution team had dropped the charges of reckless driving causing death last month. Somehow that information was not forthcoming until CNN.com, a US-based news cable and online media, wrote the story and published it last Thursday.
Documents from the prosecution cited “new information” claiming that the crash took place when the victim’s motorcycle abruptly changed lane and cut in front of Boss’ Ferrari, who was driving under the legal speed limit in the far right lane. 2 witnesses are quoted in new documents claiming that the policeman abruptly changed lanes on his motorcycle causing the fatal hit-and-run incident. Forensic police had concluded, after an investigation of the 2012 incident, that Boss had been driving at 177 kilometres per hour.
Boss initially claimed that Suwet Hom-ubol, a family chauffeur, had been behind the wheel of the Ferrari during the incident, but later admitted to driving the car himself. Suwet would later be charged with making false statements to investigating police. An investigating police officer, Pol Lt Colonel Pannaphol Nammueng, allegedly urged Suwet to pretend to be the Ferrari driver in the fatal crash.
The Thai Office of the Attorney General, which was under intense pressure to make some comments about the matter, yesterday issued a statement announcing that Attorney-General Wongsakul Kittipromwong has appointed a 7 member working team to “look into the handling of the case” by the Department of Southern Bangkok Criminal Litigation (the original incident happened in Thong Lor).
A trending hashtag #saynotoredbull yesterday prompted the company now running the Red Bull empire, TCP Thailand (T.C. Pharmaceutical aka. T.C.Pharma), to distance itself from Boss, issuing a short statement saying the case “is a personal affair of Mr Vorayuth Yoovidhya”. The company’s 7 Board members are all members of the Yoovidhya family.
The statement claimed that Boss “has never assumed any role in the management and daily operations of TCP Group, was never a shareholder, nor has he held any executive position within TCP Group”.
Apart from Red Bull, TCP Thailand owns the brands Ready and Warrior energy drinks, Mansome drinks and sodas, Puriku tea, Hi Vitamin C drinks, and Sunsnack sunflower seeds.
Student protests around the country are now adding the controversy over Boss Yoovidhya to their list of “evidence” that the Thai Government should be dissolved and new elections called. PM Prayut would be aware of the intense fallout from the “Boss” case and will be looking to find ways of saving face on the matter without providing the rising tide of protest any additional fuel.
SOURCE” Bloomberg | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
In a carefully staged leaking of a document, the alleged “new evidence” has now been revealed which the Office of Special Prosecutors for Criminal Litigation claims was behind the dropping of the charges against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in a fatal road death in Bangkok in 2012. Meanwhile, the Thai PM has demanded an investigation into the dropping of charges and ordered a fact-finding panel to investigate the decision to drop charges against the Red Bull heir. A “specialist” and witnesses who were driving cars in the area at the time of the incident, had made statements that Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya did not […]
Weather
Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand
Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the East, the Central region and the South. People in the areas are advised to beware of severe conditions. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts that the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Thailand is weak, while the easterly wind moves to cover the East, the Central, the South and the Gulf. From Monday to Thursday, a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the mainland is expected to bring more rain to much of the country. Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours: North: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% […]
Thailand
Arrest warrant withdrawn, all charges dropped against Red Bull heir
Police announced today that all charges are being dropped against jet-setting fugitive Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, heir to the Bangkok billionaire family that co-founded Red Bull, the world’s leading energy drink, theoretically making him free to return to Thailand. He stood accused in the hit-and-run death of a police officer in 2012 and fled the country 5 years later after failing to appear for at least 8 legal summonses. A senior officer at Bangkok’s Thonglor Police Station told CNN that the Office of the Attorney-General decided not to indict Yoovidhya and the arrest warrant against him had been revoked. National Police […]
Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Hope among Pakistan’s elderly as 103 year old man recovers from Covid-19
Thai PM orders investigation into dropping of “Boss” charges
Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning
Student protests continue for seventh day
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes
Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown
Nakhon Panom man shot dead after wounding policeman
Hotel bookings bounce back for long weekend holiday
North Korean border city locked down over suspected Covid-19 case
Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
- Expats2 days ago
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
Toby Andrews
July 27, 2020 at 9:20 am
A damage limitation exercise.
The investigation will take months with the police and the PM stating during this time, the matter is being investigated and they cannot comment, then the investigators will quietly announce, when the public’s attention is on another matter: nobody is to blame and the matter is closed.