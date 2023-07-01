Thai ex-judge sentenced over 20 million baht bribery allegations

PHOTO: Thai Banknote by lifeforstock from Freepik.

A recent court ruling unfurled in the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases which witnessed a former appellate court judge handed a five-year prison sentence. The sentencing comes as a consequence of corruption allegations involving a whopping 20 million baht bribe request dating back to 2018. The judge had famously sought the bribe from an arrested Taiwanese individual, significantly affecting the judicial justice system’s integrity.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was instrumental in bringing this judicial anomaly to light, charging the judge under the Organic Act on Anti-corruption in addition to NACC regulations pertaining to bribery. NACC records indicate that the Taiwanese individual’s arrest occurred from November to December 2018 and was held in remand at Samut Prakan Provincial Court, Bangkok Post reported.

Upon investigation, it was found that the offender in question was familiar with the incriminated judge who presided over Region 8 of the Appeal Court. It was during the Taiwanese defendant’s temporary release plea when the former Appeal Court Judge commanded a ‘tea money’ amount of 20 million baht. During the trial, substantial evidence brought forward by witnesses was considered, and the corruption allegations against the defendant gained ground.

Continuing the unfolding saga, the Taiwanese offender had indeed bribed the Appeal Court judge on four separate occasions in 2018. This disturbing revelation came after the judge received the first instalment of 1 million baht on November 7 at the agreed location, the Sinthavee Hotel in Phuket.

After this transaction, the defendant reached out to the Taiwanese individual requesting further amounts of 3 million baht, 7 million baht, and 9 million baht, to be paid consecutively on November 11, November 30, and December 12. Sifting through this murky illicit bribery saga, incriminating evidence was brought forward by the NACC.

Among the evidence were the records showing money transfers from the Taiwanese individual to the judge at the Embassy Hotel in Bangkok, coupled with the defendant’s travel documentation including AirAsia tickets from Phuket to Don Mueang. Room reservation receipts further cemented the scandalous timeline. Alongside these, the NACC also managed to procure a recorded contract agreement forged on December 12, in addition to audio-visual clips that further fuelled the bribery case against the defendant.

Follow us on :













Upon meticulous perusal of the evidence, the former appellate judge was found guilty of contravening Sections 128, 129, 169, 175 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, and Section 143 of the Criminal Code. However, the court ultimately favoured Section 175 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, thus sanctioning the severe penalty under Section 90 of the Criminal Code.

The final verdict saw the court handing down a five-year sentence to the defendant and a stern confiscation of his assets worth 20 million baht, turning them to state property. A malpractice charge against the former judge was dismissed as it came to light that the Taiwanese individual comprehended the fraudulent claims of the defendant about having sway over the Samut Prakan judge. The prosecution proving the defendant’s claims to wield power falsely underscored the Taiwanese individual’s victimhood.