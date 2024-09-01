Teenagers rob friends on Phra Pok Klao Bridge at gunpoint

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Nine local teenagers on motorcycles confronted a group of five friends sitting on Phra Pok Klao Bridge in Thonburi, Bangkok, demanding their shoes and other belongings at gunpoint. The incident occurred around 4am yesterday, August 31.

Five friends were relaxing near the stairs of Phra Pok Klao Bridge on Prachatipok Road when a group of nine teenagers arrived on three motorcycles. Each motorcycle carried three individuals. The first bike was a black Yamaha PCX, the second was a Honda Wave, and the third was a Yamaha Scoopy. The attackers were wearing half-face helmets and masks, concealing their identities.

One of the assailants approached the group and asked, “Where are you guys from? Nice shoes, can I have them?” Before the victims could respond, the teenagers brandished weapons, including a long knife approximately 80 centimetres in length and a firearm.

At around 4.30am, the group of friends, still on the bridge, saw the teenagers return. Once again, the attackers demanded their shoes, repeating, “Where are you guys from? Nice shoes, can I have them?” Fearing for their safety, the victims handed over four pairs of trainers and a black long-sleeve shirt.

The attackers then fled towards Phaya Mai Road on their motorcycles. The victims immediately went to Buppharam Police Station to report the robbery. Investigator Tulwut Hemathulin recorded their statements and began the search for the suspects, reported KhaoSod.

One of the victims recounted the encounter, stating, “We were just sitting there, and suddenly, these guys showed up. They had knives and a gun. We were terrified and gave them everything they asked for.”

The police are now investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and track their movements. The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

