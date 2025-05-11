Teen brawl at Bun Bang Fai festival prompts legal action calls (video)

Festival chaos ignites outrage as vendor injured in teen-fueled violence caught on video

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2025
67 1 minute read
Teen brawl at Bun Bang Fai festival prompts legal action calls (video)
Picture courtesy of I Am มุกดาหาร Facebook

A video capturing an altercation at a Bun Bang Fai festival in Khamcha-i district, Mukdahan province, has sparked online calls for legal action. The footage, posted by the I Am Mukdahan page, shows a fierce brawl involving a group of teenagers and a lottery vendor, who ends up with facial injuries.

The video, lasting 2 minutes and 43 seconds, depicts a violent confrontation among youths, with a lottery vendor being one of the participants. By the end of the clip, the vendor is seen with a bleeding facial wound.

The post accompanying the video humorously questions whether the first prize lottery ticket is among those involved and mentions the event took place on May 9 at Ban Tumwan in Phon Ngam subdistrict, Khamcha-i.

Numerous viewers have commented on the video, expressing disapproval of resolving disputes through violence. Many are urging police to apprehend those responsible for the aggressive behaviour and ensure they face legal consequences, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

In similar news, a violent clash erupted between rival student groups from the same university in Nonthaburi, leaving one female student injured and several parked vehicles damaged.

The incident occurred on March 19, at around 8pm outside a convenience store on Nonthaburi 14 Road in Bang Kraso subdistrict, Mueang district.

Officers from Rattanathibet Police Station responded to reports of a brawl involving vocational students. When they arrived, the scene was empty, with only scattered motorcycle parts and helmets remaining.

Injured students had already been taken to the hospital by their peers, while the attackers fled the scene. A 42 year old witness, Rattana, described seeing a group of more than 20 people chase and assault two male students and one female student, who had sought shelter outside the store.

Despite their attempts to flee, the victims sustained serious injuries, with the attackers lying in ambush.

Later, a 24 year old student, identified as A from Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi, Nonthaburi campus, reported the incident to the police.

Latest Thailand News
Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan Crime News

Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan

10 hours ago
Mother of nine accused of explicit video scandal in Thailand Crime News

Mother of nine accused of explicit video scandal in Thailand

10 hours ago
Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust Bangkok News

Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust

10 hours ago
Ten voters in van accident en route to Sisaket Road deaths

Ten voters in van accident en route to Sisaket

11 hours ago
Teen brawl at Bun Bang Fai festival prompts legal action calls (video) Crime News

Teen brawl at Bun Bang Fai festival prompts legal action calls (video)

12 hours ago
Myanmar man shoots 70 year old in Bangkok entry dispute Bangkok News

Myanmar man shoots 70 year old in Bangkok entry dispute

12 hours ago
Nonthaburi police arrest campaign leader for vote-buying in election Crime News

Nonthaburi police arrest campaign leader for vote-buying in election

13 hours ago
Family of three perish in tragic Phuket motorcycle crash Phuket News

Family of three perish in tragic Phuket motorcycle crash

13 hours ago
Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism Crime News

Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism

13 hours ago
Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter Bangkok News

Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter

14 hours ago
Thailand and Australia boost trade ties amid new vehicle standards Business News

Thailand and Australia boost trade ties amid new vehicle standards

14 hours ago
Government forms task force to tackle illegal tour operators nationwide Tourism News

Government forms task force to tackle illegal tour operators nationwide

14 hours ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins

14 hours ago
Missing Thai teen found dead; family seeks answers Crime News

Missing Thai teen found dead; family seeks answers

15 hours ago
Severe weather alert: Summer storms hit 69 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: Summer storms hit 69 Thai provinces

15 hours ago
Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man Pattaya News

Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man

1 day ago
Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility Business News

Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

1 day ago
Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off Phuket News

Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off

1 day ago
White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism Business News

White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism

1 day ago
Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash Phuket News

Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash

1 day ago
Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat Pattaya News

Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

1 day ago
Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand Thailand News

Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand

2 days ago
Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp Bangkok News

Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp

2 days ago
Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted Phuket News

Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted

2 days ago
Pattaya&#8217;s &#8216;Spider-Man&#8217; burglar busted scaling estate wall Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ‘Spider-Man’ burglar busted scaling estate wall

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Bangkok

Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Bangkok

5 days ago
Bar humbug! Foreign tourist brawls bruise Pattaya’s party scene

Bar humbug! Foreign tourist brawls bruise Pattaya’s party scene

6 days ago
Karaoke clash: Trat&#8217;s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl

Karaoke clash: Trat’s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl

3 weeks ago
Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)

Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x