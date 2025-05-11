Teen brawl at Bun Bang Fai festival prompts legal action calls (video)

A video capturing an altercation at a Bun Bang Fai festival in Khamcha-i district, Mukdahan province, has sparked online calls for legal action. The footage, posted by the I Am Mukdahan page, shows a fierce brawl involving a group of teenagers and a lottery vendor, who ends up with facial injuries.

The video, lasting 2 minutes and 43 seconds, depicts a violent confrontation among youths, with a lottery vendor being one of the participants. By the end of the clip, the vendor is seen with a bleeding facial wound.

The post accompanying the video humorously questions whether the first prize lottery ticket is among those involved and mentions the event took place on May 9 at Ban Tumwan in Phon Ngam subdistrict, Khamcha-i.

Numerous viewers have commented on the video, expressing disapproval of resolving disputes through violence. Many are urging police to apprehend those responsible for the aggressive behaviour and ensure they face legal consequences, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a violent clash erupted between rival student groups from the same university in Nonthaburi, leaving one female student injured and several parked vehicles damaged.

The incident occurred on March 19, at around 8pm outside a convenience store on Nonthaburi 14 Road in Bang Kraso subdistrict, Mueang district.

Officers from Rattanathibet Police Station responded to reports of a brawl involving vocational students. When they arrived, the scene was empty, with only scattered motorcycle parts and helmets remaining.

Injured students had already been taken to the hospital by their peers, while the attackers fled the scene. A 42 year old witness, Rattana, described seeing a group of more than 20 people chase and assault two male students and one female student, who had sought shelter outside the store.

Despite their attempts to flee, the victims sustained serious injuries, with the attackers lying in ambush.

Later, a 24 year old student, identified as A from Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi, Nonthaburi campus, reported the incident to the police.