Myanmar man shoots 70 year old in Bangkok entry dispute

A 23 year old man from Myanmar fatally shot a 70 year old man after being denied entry to visit his pregnant wife at the latter’s workplace.

The incident occurred on May 10 at 7pm in the Rom Sai 12 alley, Lak Song subdistrict, Bang Khae district, Bangkok. Police Lieutenant Ekachai Yimnimitt, an investigator from Phetkasem Police Station, along with Police Colonel Pramot Chanboonkaew, superintendent of Phetkasem Police Station, and Police Colonel Thitipong Siya, superintendent of Division 9, arrived at the scene with forensic officers, a forensic doctor from Siriraj Hospital, and volunteers from Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The scene was a cluster of houses, with the victim, Yuttharot, found lying on his back in a pool of blood in front of a Thai-style house on water. He was wearing a white singlet and brown camouflage trousers and had been shot with a .38 calibre gun in the torso. There were scratches on his neck.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, Sai, had entered the house to see his five-month pregnant wife, who was caring for Yuttharot’s mother. Sai had informed his wife that he would visit on his day off, but upon arrival, Yuttharot refused him entry.

Consequently, Sai climbed over the wall and approached the Thai-style house on water. Upon spotting him, Yuttharot brandished a .38 revolver to threaten him, leading to a struggle for the gun. The weapon discharged twice, striking Yuttharot in the torso, resulting in his death, reported KhaoSod.

Following the incident, Sai fled the scene with the victim’s gun, using a grey-black Honda CR-V belonging to a resident of the house, which had its keys left in the ignition.

In similar news, a teenage suspect has been apprehended in connection with a shooting that involved 15 gunshots, allegedly sparked by a personal conflict. The 19 year old claimed the act was in self-defence, stating, “If we hadn’t acted, they would have,” referencing earlier clashes between the groups.