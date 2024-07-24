Bangkok stepfather accused of assaulting teen, family seeks justice

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A stepfather is accused of assaulting his 14 year old stepdaughter in a well-known condominium in the Bang Khen area. Her aunt has taken the case to the Central Investigation Bureau after the initial police report showed no progress, fearing the assailant remains at large.

The incident occurred today, July 24, at 10.30am when Thammanan Tangtim, also known as Sergeant Kings of Saphan Mai, accompanied the victim’s family to meet with Police Lieutenant Colonel Wachira Supapisitkul, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

The family sought justice after the 14 year old niece was assaulted by her stepfather. Despite previously filing a report at Bang Khen Police Station, the family felt the investigation was stagnant and feared they would not receive justice.

According to the victim’s aunt, identified as G, the assault took place recently while her niece was resting alone in a condominium in the Phahonyothin area, Bang Khen District, Bangkok. The stepfather allegedly forced his way into the room and assaulted her before fleeing to a nearby residence in Soi Phahonyothin 52. Two days later, he was reportedly seen loitering around the condominium where the victim resides.

G also revealed that the assailant frequently carries a firearm, which has instilled fear in the victim, preventing her from attending school or leaving her room. The family had already reported the case to Bang Khen Police Station, but the investigation faced delays due to multiple procedural steps, including waiting for medical examination results to support an arrest warrant request.

G views the process as excessively slow, causing the family to live in constant fear of further danger. Hence, they turned to the CIB for urgent assistance, reported KhaoSod.

The investigative officers initially interviewed the victim and her family members. They then coordinated with the case’s original investigators to gather detailed information and report to their superiors for further directives.