Songkhla senior zoo official carries out murder-suicide after deers go missing | The Thaiger

A Songkhla senior zoo official today has reportedly shot himself in his home in an apparent murder-suicide after being investigated over 2 white barking deers went missing. Phuvadol Suwanna, chief of the conservation and research section of the state-run zoo, allegedly murdered his boss, Suriya Senpong, the Director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, while he was investigating the incident.

Phuvadol was 1 of 4 officials being investigated over the deers’ disappearance from the zoo in February and September of 2020, with officials saying the deer may have been sold to a wildlife trafficking gang. According to the ZPOT director, the zoo had 3 of those kind of deer which were donated by HM Queen Sirikit. One deer died a while back, and then the last 2 went missing.

The zoo’s director was transferred to an inactive post while officials are investigating. As for the white barking deer, one official says such an animal would not fetch a high enough price for officials to risk the consequences of selling them to wildlife traffickers.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World