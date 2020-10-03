Songkhla senior zoo official carries out murder-suicide after deers go missing | The Thaiger

Crime
Songkhla senior zoo official carries out murder-suicide after deers go missing
A Songkhla senior zoo official today has reportedly shot himself in his home in an apparent murder-suicide after being investigated over 2 white barking deers went missing. Phuvadol Suwanna, chief of the conservation and research section of the state-run zoo, allegedly murdered his boss, Suriya Senpong, the Director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, while he was investigating the incident.
Phuvadol was 1 of 4 officials being investigated over the deers’ disappearance from the zoo in February and September of 2020, with officials saying the deer may have been sold to a wildlife trafficking gang. According to the ZPOT director, the zoo had 3 of those kind of deer which were donated by HM Queen Sirikit. One deer died a while back, and then the last 2 went missing.
The zoo’s director was transferred to an inactive post while officials are investigating. As for the white barking deer, one official says such an animal would not fetch a high enough price for officials to risk the consequences of selling them to wildlife traffickers.
Chiang Mai students scammed into buying sold-out concert tickets
Crime
Man wanted on murder charge killed in police shootout
A man wanted on a murder charge was killed in a police shootout yesterday in Prachuap Kiri Khan. The 36 year old man was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his aunt with a .38 gun back in August. He allegedly shot her because she refused to testify in his favour for a court case against him for allegedly attacking her husband.
The man fled from Phetchaburi to Prachuap Kiri Khan and found a house to rent near a forest. Police were able to track him down and say they came to the man’s house, asking him to surrender. They say the man refused and fired at least 2 shots at police. Police fired back, killing him.
The man’s body was found in the forest by the house with 9 bullet wounds and a .38 gun nearby.
Crime
Man allegedly abducted ex-girlfriend, posted photos of her handcuffed
Police are tracking down a man who allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend and holding her captive, threatening to kill her. The 40 year old man allegedly posted photos of his 18 year old ex-girlfriend, handcuffed with a message to the woman’s family, saying he will kill them if they report to police.
The woman has been missing since Tuesday. Her 19 year old cousin made a post on Facebook claiming that her cousin was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Police were made aware of the post and have been questioning the family and friends.
They say the ex-boyfriend forced the woman to get on a motorcycle in Nakhon Phanom’s Phon Sawan district and drove off with her. He later allegedly created a Facebook account under a different name and posted the photos of the woman in a dark room, handcuffed.
A Thai newspaper acquired a video clip they say is of the man involved in the alleged abduction. In the clip, a man says the woman has a new boyfriend. He allegedly said he cannot let her go free because she knows about his illegal activities, adding some conspiracy stories that gang members may have done “something” to her. He allegedly said she will never see her family again.
Police are still investigating and say they have tracked the man’s phone to the Sakon Nakhon’s Phanna Nikhom district in the far north east of the country.
