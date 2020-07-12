Connect with us

Crime

Sexual assault, not theft, motive for spiked water bottles – Police

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook
In an unexpected development to a story which has recently made headlines, police in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, now claim sex, rather than theft, was the likely motivation behind the cases of spiked water bottles of joggers at a public park. On Friday police announced progress in the investigation into cases at the park in the government complex, following reports in June of joggers being hospitalised after drinking water from their sports bottles.

9 men have now been questioned and detained by police over alleged sexual activities at Nonthaburi City Hall’s park. They were detained as part of an ongoing investigation into the mysterious complaints.

Tests indicated the water from the bottles had been spiked with Xylazine, and the bottles appeared to have been pierced by a syringe needle. Xylazine is an anaesthetic and sedative used by veterinarians for cattle, horses and cats.

“2 similar incidents were reported on June 15 and 19, and both victims were males aged 43 and 42 respectively. They suffered from blurred vision, shortness of breath and vomiting after drinking water from their bottle before passing out, and had to be hospitalised. Preliminary investigation on the water bottles and the victims’ urine found traces of Xylazine.”

Police say they worked with local government offices, who told them the park is a known meeting place for gay men. Since the victims did not report any valuable items stolen, officials suspected sex was probably the motivation.

“We have investigated 9 suspects who frequently visited the park. All are male and were carrying items such as condoms, lubricant gels as well as “homosexual video clips” on their phones.”

Nonthaburi’s governor says when he was alerted to the incidents, he ordered municipal officials to deploy surveillance staff in the park and other public parks in Nonthaburi, to prevent any more such incidents.

“We have also installed more lighting and CCTV cameras in suspected areas to ensure people’s safety.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

    Michael Lewis

    July 12, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Perverts are a menace and always will be unless they are dealt with harshly.

